Huawei announces new Mateview display

Huawei is expanding the screen range. The inexpensive 23.8-inch model is followed by two Mateview monitors and integrated amplifiers that stand out from the crowd in 3: 2 format.

In the process of announcing the first Huawei Display 23.8, manufacturers have shown that budget display is just the beginning in the field of displays. Currently, Huawei is stepping up. MateView has a 3: 2 aspect ratio that is especially suitable for the office, and the Mateview GT 21: 9 screen can appeal to gamers.

Great for the office: Huawei MateView 28.3 inch 3: 2

Mateview’s 28.2-inch screen has a resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels. Therefore, the IPS panel provides resolutions of 4K and above. Manufacturers with an aspect ratio of 3: 2 use Matebooks, which makes them ideal for displaying documents side by side.

Huawei mat view. (Photo: Huawei)

According to Huawei, Mateview covers 98% of the DCI-P3 color space, supports the HDR 400 standard, and has a 10-bit color depth. The manufacturer has specified 500 knits for brightness and 1,200: 1 for a constant contrast ratio, which is a decent value. This screen is not for gamers, it has a refresh rate of 60 Hz and a response time of only 8 ms.

Controls are also special in Mateview. Huawei integrates a smart bar at the bottom of the screen, allowing you to swipe the screen to act like a smartphone. You can adjust the height and tilt of the display using a stainless steel stand that is a bit reminiscent of Apple’s Pro-XDR display. Monitors include speakers, a base with a USB-C port and 135W charging, two USB-A ports, a mini display port, and a 2-in-1 headphone and microphone combo port.

Harmony OS 2.0: Huawei's Android alternative wants to mutually improve the network of all devices

Huawei Mateview GT: 34-inch curved screen with speakers

Huawei Matte View GT. (Photo: Huawei)

Gamers should enjoy the Mateview GT with a frame rate of 165Hz and a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels. With a 21: 9 format and 1500R curvature, the 34-inch screen is also suitable for watching movies and series. According to Huawei, the panel covers 90% of the DCI-P3 color space.

The Mateview GT speaker placement is unusual. In many cases, Huawei placed 2 x 5 watt stereo speakers on the base instead of moving the speakers to the back.

You can adjust the monitor to a comfortable position and tilt it to a height of 11 cm. The widescreen monitor is powered by USB-C and has two HDMI 2.0 connections, DisplayPort 1.4 and a headphone jack.

The Mateview GT will be available from July 23, 2021 at a price of € 549. Buyers who order the Mateview model by August 21, 2021 will receive 299 worth of FreeBuds Studio over-ear headphones for free.

