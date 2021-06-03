Google’s fingerprint restrictions confuse ad tech partners





Adtech executives say Google’s attitude towards fingerprinting is mud-clear.

Fingerprints are a way of combining information to decipher someone’s identity, and Google bans this. However, ad tech executives working with the company say they need their own Rosetta Stone to accurately decipher what type of technology Google’s fingerprint sensor might catch. Lack of clarity about what technologies Google allows or disallows can affect the financial health of ad tech companies, depending on how Google cracks down on its practices. there is. Not only may other companies with which they collaborate employ malicious methods, but the companies themselves may also use probabilistic methods to provide the technology. That is, stitching together different types of information to identify individuals who may be considered fingerprints.

“We are supporting initiatives to prevent fingerprinting to protect publisher and user data. However, Google’s statement on fingerprinting is confusing and prevents the industry from adopting solutions that guarantee a scalable future. We believe that, “said Mathieu Roche, CEO of ID technology company ID5. And measurement.

Since at least 2019, Google has focused on justifying restrictions on data privacy fingerprints. “We believe that users should have sufficient transparency and control in digital advertising. Fingerprints do not allow this, which violates our policy,” said a spokeswoman for the company. Told the US DIGIDAY. “We continue to work with the industry on advertising standards that protect user privacy and control while enabling measurement and fraud prevention.”

However, Google refrains from disclosing the definition of fingerprints. The company refused to provide DIGIDAY with details on how it defines fingerprinting internally. A spokeswoman said, “We will look at some signals when verifying compliance with the policy. , We have not discussed how to detect or enforce them, so malicious actors cannot circumvent our detection or enforcement. “

As digital ad players analyze Google’s statement on how to handle the use of data and identifiers when Chrome browsers stop accepting third-party cookies, more companies are advertising without cookies. I would like to test how to identify people for. This includes technologies that may fall into Google’s definition of mysterious fingerprinting. “More and more companies need to rely on fingerprints to get a permanent identity to actually use,” said one ad tech executive on condition of anonymity. It’s based on printing technology, but it’s not called a fingerprint. “

I’m interested in fingerprinting technology that identifies the browser and enables persistent data storage in the absence of cookies. “The ad tech industry needs to come up with something that can derive an identifier for a retargetable browser,” said Bill Badington, a senior staff technician at the Electronic Frontier Foundation, a privacy advocacy group, who tracks the use of fingerprints. Said. Over the years.

Already, companies are secretly trying fingerprinting methods to circumvent Apple’s crackdown on app tracking on mobile operating systems.

Companies like Flashtalking that rely on “what we think Google can tolerate” are building identity technologies that they believe meet Google’s fingerprinting rules, but like reading tea leaves. You may see. This company, which is certified to serve third-party ads on Google-owned YouTube, has a browser version, operating system, installed plugins, time zones, and more. Create a persistent identifier with over 30 data signals, such as information. It is used to target an ad to an individual and measure how that person reacts to those ads, such as whether they have visited the advertiser’s site.

As far as Flashtalking is concerned, Google is fine with the latest advances in technology that connects heterogeneous identifiers to track user IDs across the web. A small icon that appears in the ads you serve. “We’ve carefully chosen how we operate to stay within our tolerances, based on what we’ve posted on our blog,” said Joe Nardone, CEO of Flashtalking.

Nardone references a January 2021 post from Chetna Bindra, Google’s Group Product Manager, User Trust and Privacy. The post states that it is working on Google’s “anti-fingerprint” goal and developing ways to protect people from “opaque or hidden technologies that share data about individual users.” Or the ability to opt out. Flashtalking’s own privacy policy states that the company may identify individuals “through the IP address where users interact with the service and the user agent string broadcast by the browser or device.” We believe that Google will allow the use of IP or other device characteristics. Data for identification as long as people can opt out.

“Our view is as follows. As literally as possible [people] We will be notified and opt out of every impression, “says Nardone.

But Google’s statement on that point is as literal as the Jackson Pollock mural. Similar confusion has arisen as ad tech companies attempt to interpret Google’s stance on identifiers that track people using email and other personal data.

Google’s IAB riddles, mysteries and mysteries For example, the company’s guidance for ad tech vendors describes the methods defined in the Interactive Advertising Bureau Europe’s Transparency and Consent Framework (TCF v2.0). It states that it will work with registered companies to hire. The IAB itself states that it can be considered a fingerprint. According to the IAB documentation, Feature 3 uses data automatically collected from the device, such as an IP address, to create an identifier or reidentify the device. Feature 2, on the other hand, uses active scanning of device characteristics to create identifiers or reidentify devices. The IAB guidelines require technology vendors to obtain opt-in consent from people to use Feature 2.

“[Fingerprinting] Since it is typically defined as a set of information elements that identify a device or application instance, both feature 3 and feature 2 processing operations can be considered fingerprints, “said Helen Mussard, CMO of IAB Europe. Stated. She said IAB Europe has no guidance on fingerprints, but vendors adopting these features require compliance with the European Union’s ePrivacy Directive.

However, this can be confusing for some. Vendor guidelines state that Google will work with companies that use both features, but “However, our policy prohibits fingerprinting for identification (for example, third-party ad serving requirements). Please note that in some cases we may be more restrictive than TCF v2.0. Translation: We will work with you to do fingerprinting, but with us Fingerprint collection cannot be performed when linking.

An ad tech executive who spoke on condition of anonymity asked Google if the company “has an exception here” or if Google can provide more information about its fingerprint policy, but responded silently. Another ad tech executive who spoke anonymously called Google’s wording about TCF related to fingerprinting “bitter.”

When asked about the perceived differences, a Google spokeswoman told DIGIDAY: “Some vendors have a different view of fingerprints. We recognize that we may use fingerprinting when working with other partners, however, regardless of how the vendor registers with IAB TCF, we work with us through our products and platforms. If you do, the vendor must comply with our policy. We have a long-standing policy for fingerprints to identify users and we continue to ban it. This is also reflected in our TCF integration guidance. We require vendors to comply with this when interacting with our advertising products. ”

In the midst of a lot of confusion, some ad tech executives have made it clear. Google isn’t confused, according to Ian Trader, vice president of real-time bidding platform operations at ad tech company Centro. Instead, the company even recognizes that its power is limited.

“The rules are especially relevant for any scenario that involves Google’s system. This doesn’t necessarily mean that: [Google] It implicitly accepts conventions elsewhere, just because control is limited. That position on what should and shouldn’t happen is clear that otherwise there is no fingerprint at all, “said the trader.” It has nothing to do with Google’s platform or inventory. This makes sense to me, as it may be overkill for Google to tell companies to refrain from engaging in activities.

However, in the event of confusion, some companies are worried that their partners may be involved in fingerprinting on their watches, as Google may penalize companies as well as their partners. Hesitate to publicly inform Google that you are. The first anonymous advertising tech executive said, “We are in the ability of clients to push tags from us to various Google platforms and provide Google with files hosted from us and our domain. Depends on it, so if it is removed from it [approved vendor] It will have a big impact on us. “

