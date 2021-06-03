HHS Creates New Technology Fund Through First VC Partnership





The Department of Health and Human Services has signed a venture capital partnership to create a fund for technologies that will help respond to future public health emergencies.

The HHS Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority office will work with the non-profit Global Health Investment Corporation to launch a Health and Safety Fund.

The agency will work with Global Health Investment Corporation to prioritize and nonprofits will run the fund on its behalf, said Sandeep Patel, director of research, innovation and ventures at BARDA. I told you in an interview.

BARDA will provide GHIC with a minimum of $ 50 million in five years and could grow to a maximum of $ 500 million in 10 years. GHIC works with companies around the world to build investments with matching capital from individual investors.

In addition to funding, BARDA will provide guidance on the commercialization of its products and share its scientific and regulatory expertise with GHIC in operating the fund.

The fund will invest in a wide range of technologies to prepare for future public health emergencies, Patel said. The focus is on technology that is commercially viable and at the same time provides public interest. Some examples of this are drug discovery platforms and new vaccine technologies that help identify and screen aniviral drugs more quickly.

Since the enactment of 21st Century Therapeutics in 2016, HHS has had the authority to create a fund, but about four years later, its launch is at the right time right after the once-in-a-century health crisis. It was held in.

“I think it’s clear that there are many technologies that can be invested now to get out of Covid-19 and be better prepared for the next emergency, whether pandemic or something else,” Patel said. Said. “[So] We need to get started now. “

Venture capital interest in healthcare technology is currently skyrocketing, with companies around the world raising a record $ 31.6 billion in the first quarter of 2021. Potential source of funding. Through the new Health and Safety Fund, BARDA wants to reach out to these innovators, Patel said.

“We want to make sure they get to where they are and speak their language,” he said.

The fund also complements BARDA’s existing efforts in research, innovation and ventures, including supporting 37 companies through federal contracts and a network of 13 accelerators supporting early-stage companies.

Photo: Dogatnev, Getty Images

