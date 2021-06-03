Apple unveils redesigned 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros at WWDC, Wedbush analysts say





According to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, Apple will announce the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with Apple silicon at WWDC within five days.

In an investor note seen by MacRumors, Ives included the announcement of the new MacBook Pro, alongside the normally expected announcements of new versions of iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. “Surprise” is planned Analysts who have predicted the announcement of the event in the past have said that the M1 Apple silicon chip will power the new MacBook Pro. However, it is unlikely that it is.

The next MacBook Pro, already rumored to include several new changes such as the removal of the Touch Bar, a flatter design, the resurrection of the HDMI port, the SD card slot, and MagSafe magnetic charging, is the “M1” chip. It has a more powerful design, or perhaps the M2. Since Apple announced the M1 chip last November and first debuted on the low-end MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini, the chip has been extended to the new 24-inch iMac and iPad Pro.

Reliable Bloomberg journalist Mark Garman believes that the new MacBook Pro, which he believes will be announced this summer, will be the finest Mac with Apple silicon to date. Apple officially announced its move to silicon last year at WWDC, saying it would take a total of two years. Apple’s leaker Jon Prosser has been updated with a new MacBook Pro, perhaps a new 14-inch model. We believe that a 16-inch model will be available at WWDC.

In today’s memo, Ives reiterated previously reported forecasts, including a 1TB storage option in the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup, which is twice the current highest 512GB model. Includes Wedbush’s belief that it will be available. In addition, analysts will also announce Apple’s AR glasses at WWDC in 2022, called “Apple Glasses,” and Apple Car in 2024. I reconfirmed that it was planned.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos