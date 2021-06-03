



This The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Companions Guide describes everything you need to know about the companions and companion systems introduced in ESO’s Blackwood extension.

The Elder Scrolls Online Blackwood Companions

A companion is a character who will be your friend in your adventures at Tamriel. Finding them and unlocking them will help you crawl dungeons and fight enemies.

But where can you find these guys? With the start of the ESO Blackwood Chapter, you can only find two. Let’s see how to do it below.

How to find a companion

As mentioned earlier, the release of the Blackwood chapter allows you to unlock up to two companions. To unlock them, you need to complete some of the tasks associated with them. The two companions I’m trying to find here are:

Bastian Hallix Bastian Hallix is ​​located south of Deepscorn Hollow, along the southeastern coast of Blackwood. After completing the relevant quest, Bastian can be hired as a follower.

Mirri Elendis The second companion, Mirri Elendis, is found in Northern Blackwood, just north of Doomvault Vulpinaz. Like Bastian, she can follow you when you complete the relevant quest.

Companion system

By fighting with your peers in ESO, you can build trust by doing what they like. You have to have a strong bond with them.

The companion can also share personal quests with you. You can give it gear and customize it in different ways.

Initially, both companions are level 1, and gaining XP and fighting will increase the level.

Companions also have their own skills and can have different subclasses such as Soul Thief, Deadly Assassin, and Living Shade.

Dialogue system

The companion also has a dialog system that you can use to interact with them. You must continue to interact with your companion to unlock your personal quest. You can also better understand them this way. This is also suitable for the Rapport level.

Summon friends

Companions can be summoned to most parts of Tamriel, but some may not. For example, group arenas, dungeons, trails, PvP.

Also, if the relationship with the companion deteriorates and the intimacy decreases, the companion can voluntarily cancel the summon.

Closeness

Rapport levels range from hatred to love, depending on how much your peers like and hate you. Both companions currently available have their own likes and dislikes.

Intimacy increases as friends fight together. For good relationships and a higher level of intimacy, peer preferences need to be taken into account.

Death of a companion

The companion can also die and must be recovered using a soul gem if you want to bring it back. So don’t expect to neutralize a difficult battle with them.

Companion customization

As mentioned earlier, companions can be given their own gear and equipment. You can also set the skill according to the type of weapon you want to have. Skill exchanges are associated with cooldowns, but not so long.

You can also purchase companion equipment from woodworkers, armorers, and weapon smiths around the world. You can also change the appearance with your own costume or mount.

Quest reward

Companion quests will reward you with a collection of companions that you can use like any other collection in the game. In addition, completing the quest will greatly increase your intimacy.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos