Huawei announces Harmony OS in competition with Google’s Android





Shenzhen: China’s Huawei Technologies Ltd. launched HarmonyOS for smartphones on Wednesday. It is trying to recover from US sanctions that have hampered the company’s mobile phone business.

The company is launching HarmonyOS on some models, giving users the opportunity to switch from the current operating system based on Google’s Android platform. Using HarmonyOS means that Huawei will no longer be completely dependent on Android.

In May 2019, the Trump administration announced that due to national security concerns, Alphabet’s Google will provide technical support for new Huawei smartphones, and Google is a bundle of developer services on which most Android apps are based. We have banned access to mobile services. Huawei has repeatedly denied that this is a risk. The ban puts great pressure on Huawei’s mobile business. Once the world’s largest smartphone maker, Huawei is now ranked 6th and has a 4% market share in the first quarter.

Har Men OS

Huawei claims as a “Internet of Things” platform aimed at running and connecting to other devices such as laptops, smartwatches, cars and appliances, rather than replacing HarmonyOS with an Android equivalent. I am.

During the video announcement from its headquarters in Shenzhen, the company announced several new products such as tablets, smartwatches and styluses using HarmonyOS. Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Business Group, said the presentation was on the flagship P50 phone teaser, whose spring launch was postponed “for reasons everyone knows.” finished.

Huawei aims to bring HarmonyOS to 200 million smartphones and 100 million third-party smart devices by the end of the year, Huawei Consumer Business Group’s software division president Wang・ Mr. Chen Lu said. 2016.

Wang spoke at a media roundtable the day before and his comments were banned until Wednesday. The presentation didn’t feature the new smartphone, but the company’s press release re-releases two older high-end models. Was stated.

Future plan

The company is considering upgrading some components, such as batteries, for older cell phone users, Yu said. But Wang said the company is looking beyond smartphones with HarmonyOS. He said the smartphone market has peaked and the main reason smartphones have remained the dominant device in people’s lives is that there were few other platforms developed by most developers.

Instead, Wang said he needed a system to fill the gap between devices.

“The problem with existing operating systems is that they can’t easily connect their devices,” says Wang, who often has to download another app to connect. “But Harmony can connect devices to form a superdevice. It acts as one file system, literally one device.”

Wang said he welcomed other smartphone makers to adopt HarmonyOS, but added that Huawei sees great opportunities to work with manufacturers of non-smartphone devices.

IDC analyst Will Wong said it is not essential for Huawei to adopt HarmonyOS by other smartphone makers. “(But) in order for Huawei to achieve its ambitions, it is important that even other electronics brands and automakers participate in the operating system, and China has a favorable market ecosystem to achieve this. providing”

