All possible endings (& which one to choose)





Mass Effect 3 has five possible outcomes at the end of the Shepherd story, with different options available only if certain conditions are met. The first ending of Mass Effect 3 received serious criticism for its vague and satisfying ending. Despite the changes, it remains one of the more controversial parts of BioWare’s sci-fi epic. is. While some fans are still disappointed, the extended cuts have become the standard ending for Mass Effect Legendary Edition, making the finale more meaningful and clearer at the end of the series. became. After three games and over 100 hours of teaming, fighting enemies, and confronting the reaper, the outcome of the war ends up in one final choice.

After running towards the beam in Mass Effect 3, a seriously injured Commander Shepard enters the Crucible and confronts the Catalyst. You will see one to three options, depending on your total military score. There is a hidden fourth option and a fifth possible result called the Perfect Ending. The results players choose will depend on several factors, including the results they are willing to accept and the morality of the unique Commander Shepard. This guide details all the possible consequences of Mass Effect 3, how to get the desired results, and which player you need to choose.

Ending of Every Possible Mass Effect 3

There are five ways you can exit Mass Effect 3. In the Mass Effect Legendary Edition, the military power system has been rebalanced and Galactic Readiness has been removed, so players will ultimately need more war assets to get good results. War assets contribute to the total military power of the galaxy. If the total military score is too low, the catalyst may give the shepherd only one option, based on what he did on a collector-based basis in Mass Effect 2. Shepherd’s squad is killed and the Earth is destroyed or severely devastated, depending on the total military strength score.

Unlike the original series, the choices made by the player in Mass Effect and Mass Effect 2 are converted into War Assets in Mass Effect 3 and contribute to the total military strength score. This will allow players to easily reach the threshold for the survival of Shepherd’s squad and Earth. Players should aim for a total military strength score of approximately 7800. This is a requirement to unlock the Perfect Ending and you need to ensure that all possible options are available.

The possible consequences of Mass Effect 3 are:

Destruction (Red): Shepherds can destroy reapers, but they also destroy all synthetic organisms in the galaxy, including Guess, EDI, and even Shepherd’s cybernetics. The mass relay will be destroyed, making intergalactic travel temporarily difficult. Destruction is most likely a side damage, as it can completely evaporate the Earth and kill the Normandy crew and Shepherd’s squad. Control (blue): Shepherd himself You can sacrifice and coalesce with the reapers and effectively control them. Shepherds use the reapers to rebuild the galaxy and continue to control their existence. Control always results in the full survival of the squad, the Earth is still devastated but never vaporized. Synthetic (green): Shepherd fuses all organic and synthetic life forms in the galaxy at the expense of himself. You can prevent the reaper from having to continue the cycle. With this option, the Earth survives and Shepherd’s squad survives and is synthesized. This option is only available if the player has sufficient total military strength. Deny: Shepherd can speak again after Catalyst has finished explaining the options. You have the option to leave the Crucible without making a choice. Alternatively, the shepherd can shoot the catalyst to trigger this ending. As a result, the reapers end what they started and destroy the Earth, Shepard’s squad, and most organic life forms in the galaxy. Perfect Ending: Destroy’s Squad, the perfect ending is Commander Shepard. Is the only opportunity to live. If the player has more than about 7800 total military power and chooses the Destroy ending, Shepherd’s love interest refuses to name the Normandy Memorial Wall. Crucible debris appears as if the shepherd who survived the explosion is breathing.

Shepherds will always be killed unless the player has sufficient total military power and goes to the perfect ending with destruction. There is no option for the commander to survive in synthesis and control.

Without sufficient total military power, the integration will not be visible and the shepherd will be forced to choose between destruction or control. If their military strength is extremely low, they will only receive one of the options and a refusal pass. If the shepherd chooses to destroy the collector’s base in Mass Effect 2, they only have the option of controlling to end at the lowest total military level. If you choose to save the collector base, you will only have access to the discard option at these lowest levels.

How to choose the ending for Mass Effect 3

Mass Effect 3 has so many endings that, in the end, there is no objectively correct or best ending. Each ending resonates with different players for different reasons. The trajectory of the series seems to push players towards integration, especially when dealing with Guess-Quarian clashes and clogan genophages, but the option has some drawbacks and moral consequences. Some players don’t care.

Many fans suggest that if the overall purpose of the Mass Effect trilogy was to defeat the Reaper and end the extinction cycle, Shepherd should reach his goal and choose to destroy it. This seems to be a popular option, despite the difficult and sometimes disastrous consequences. This is also the only option if the player wants the commander to survive.

To choose the right ending for each unique shepherd story, players need to pay attention to the benefits and outcomes outlined by the catalyst for each choice. Shepherd’s moral integrity and behavior should be considered throughout the series, especially when dealing with synthetics and organics. Some fans also want to consider other aspects of the playthrough, such as Shepherd’s background, best friends, and romance opponents. It helps you choose the ending that best suits the story they have just experienced.

Given the number of choices and results available in Mass Effect Legendary Edition, players can also try multiple endings in multiple playthroughs. This allows them to experience each outcome and determine which one most resonates with them.

