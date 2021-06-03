Atari VCS console finally hits retail this month





Crowdfunding projects appeared and disappeared one after another, and many of the projects that lasted for years didn’t happen. Given these factors, it’s almost surprising that the Atari VCS Hybrid PC Console has started at all. However, almost four years after its first debut as AtariBox, Atari VCS is finally on the shelves. But its commercial success is still in balance, in the hands of those who can understand what the device really is for.

Atari VCS was born out of an era when older console and arcade cabinet makers revived classic hardware, albeit in a smaller form. However, Atari had a different vision of what would be the spiritual successor to the Atari 2600. The full-size or slightly larger Atari VCS was created as a general-purpose home entertainment and productivity system.

It may look like a classic Atari console, but the Atari VCS is actually a PC. Running on an AMD Ryzen chip with 8GB of RAM and 32GB of eMMC storage, Atari VCS can run on Linux, Windows, and even Steam OS. In fact, the custom operating system used by Atari also includes the Google Chrome web browser.

Of course, the main purpose of Atari VCS is games, and it works with all types of games. Each purchase comes with a copy of the Atari VCS Vault, including 100 arcades and Atari 2600 games, and Atari’s own Missile Command: Recharged. There is also free access to a library of indie games, including Antstream Arcade, a game streaming service dedicated to retro titles, and Boulder Dash Deluxe.

Obviously, Atari wants the Atari VCS to be one as a game console, game development platform, entertainment system, and productivity machine, but it’s still unclear if one of them will succeed. The hybrid console will be available on June 15th from Best Buy, GameStop, Micro Center, and the official Atari VCS online store. The base unit costs $ 299.99, and the Wireless Classic Joystick and Wireless Modern Controller each cost $ 59.99. The console supports almost any PC controller, but retailers offer a bundle of these three parts for # 399.99.

