CMC Telecom Certified as Google Cloud’s First Premier Partner in Vietnam





[Hanoi (Vietnam) June 3, 2021 PR Newswire = Kyodo News JBN]On May 28, Google’s partner system officially recognized CMC Telecom as Google’s first Sell Premier Partner in Vietnam. Therefore, CMC Telecom is also the only Vietnamese carrier ever certified as a premier partner of Google Cloud worldwide.

Le Anh Vu (white shirt, right) at a Google Cloud and CMC Telecom co-sponsored event

According to GCP (Google Cloud Platform), there are three levels: members, partners, and premieres. To upgrade, a CMC Telecom expert must have at least 20 certificates and must be directly trained and tested by Google in a wide range of areas such as sales, sales consulting, and technical support. In addition, CMC Telecom needs to incredibly meet difficult sales goals from Google and successfully deploy clients to demonstrate their upgrade eligibility.

Speedy action

A Google representative said CMC Telecom responded very quickly and achieved a quick upgrade in just four months. With the successful deployment of many large clients such as REE Corporation, VNPay and Rikkeisoft, CMC Telecom has demonstrated strong expertise not only in sales, but also in technical aspects with excellence and expertise. It was.

In January 2021, CMC Telecom also completed its transition from a sales partner to a service partner three months earlier than planned, in record time. After being certified as a Sell Premier Partner, the business will continue to conquer Service Premier, according to CMC Telecom.

Special offer of premium quality to our customers

Dang Tung Son, DCEO / CMO of CMC Telecom, said: In addition to the best deals on products and services in the Google Cloud ecosystem, we promise that Google and CMC Telecom will accompany you in an era of digital transformation. “

As a CSP (Converged Services Provider), CMC Telecom provides professional and upscale services with a diverse service ecosystem to companies in need of digital transformation. Choosing and becoming a top-tier Google Cloud partner is also part of our CSP and multi-cloud strategy to bring the most useful and practical value to businesses in many segments of the world.

The story continues

Google-Digital Transformation Platform

Google Cloud Platform, abbreviated as GCP from Google, is a cloud computing platform that enables organizations and businesses to create, build, and operate applications. Common Google applications that use Google Cloud Platform include Youtube, Chrome, Google Apps, Google Maps, and Google Search. In addition to a suite of management tools, it offers a wide range of cloud services such as cloud computing, data storage, and data analytics. Machine learning.

Le Anh Vu, CIO of CMC Telecom, said: “Google Cloud Platform allows users to devise, deploy and develop business ideas, integrate (computing, data, serverless, etc.) to sales marketing (Google search, Google Ads, Youtube). Using Google Cloud Platform Companies can contribute to their profits simply by focusing on building the above applications. “

In 2020, CMC Telecom’s CMC Cloud was awarded the “Most Innovative Cloud Service Provider” by IFM Magazine (International Finance Magazine, UK). Therefore, CMC Cloud can connect to Google, Microsoft, and AWS cloud services with a single multi-cloud management portal.

Source CMC Telecom

