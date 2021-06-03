Facebook aims to prove the popularity of VR over virtual





With special headsets and gloves, people can interact with a 360-degree 3D environment, which seems to be perfect for those trapped indoors.

Virtual reality Computer-generated 3D environments, ranging from stunningly realistic to abstract wonderlands, have been widely accepted for years without real adoption.

The pandemic must have been a big moment in VR, providing an escape route for millions of trapped households. With special headsets and gloves, people can interact with a 360-degree 3D environment, which seems to be perfect for those trapped indoors. However, consumers preferred simpler and more accessible technologies such as streaming services such as Zoom, Nintendo Switch and Netflix.

This is the latest disappointment in the industry, which is famous for its progress in idling stop.

Patrick Susmirch, 33, an administrative assistant in Los Angeles, thought it was time for a VR headset after the lockdown began. He had a PlayStation and a Nintendo Switch and was playing games for about an hour and a half when he couldn’t do outdoor hobbies such as rock climbing when the pandemic started. He was still Kickstarter in 2013. I was trying out Oculus when it was a project and thought I was ready for the 2020 prime time.

He said he was stuck here at his home in LA. I thought it was time.

Industry observers have been thinking about the same thing for years. Facebook was surprised by the early demonstrations of the Oculus Rift in 2012 and acquired the company for $ 2 billion. Rivals such as the HTC Vive and Samsung Gear were launched in 2015. The Oculus Rift was finally launched in 2016.

However, headsets cost hundreds of dollars, the same price as video game consoles that support hundreds of games. Also, early VR headsets didn’t have the games and services that seemed essential, like web browsers for consumer PCs and mobile internet for iPhones. The heavy weight of headsets, slow software, and the tendency to cause nausea from time to time also hampered the spread of VR.

Working out with a four-pound weight on your head isn’t easy, Susmilch says. And it doesn’t feel good to sweat directly on the $ 400 electronics you buy.

Facebook discontinued Rift last month. Its latest device is more successful. The company launched the $ 300 Oculus Quest 2 in October. This is a cheaper and more sophisticated version of the original $ 400 wireless Oculus Quest. Facebook hasn’t released sales, but says Quest 2’s sales are higher than expected and already higher than all of its predecessors since its launch.

Standalone headsets are designed for gaming with dual hand controllers without the need to connect to a computer or gaming console.

In a phone call with analysts in April, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said that Quest 2 is still used primarily in games, but more and more in activities such as fitness and virtual workplaces. Stated.

I believe augmented reality and virtual reality will enable deeper presence and social connectivity than any existing platform, and they will be an important part of how well they interact with computers in the future. “Let’s do it,” Zuckerberg said. Keep investing heavily here to build the best experience. This accounts for the majority of our overall R & D budget increase. “

Quest 2 serves as a necessary step towards the maturity of VR, “said Tuong Nguyen, an analyst at Gartner.

Hardware updates are good, but for the technology to mature completely, we need to create more content and ways to create content, and improve the usability of our gadgets, Nguyen said.

According to Nielsen’s SuperData, part of the success of the first Quest, which sold about 680,000 copies in the first month, was the first-person shooter VR game. Animal Crossing: New Horizons sold 13.41 million copies worldwide in the first six weeks.

Creating content for VR can be a daunting task, “says Nguyen. There are many companies out there that are creating platforms on which to build something, but the talent and content pipeline isn’t there yet. “

Susmilch searched online retail sites until he found an Oculus Quest that could be purchased at the local Best Buy. He enjoyed it, but said the novelty had disappeared in just a few days. The first-person shooter Superhot VR was fun, but after a few hours it was defeated. He expected games like Beat Saber, a rhythm game that encourages movement, and Box VR, a boxing game, to help with exercise, but found the headset awkward.

On the VR workplace side, the lack of networking capabilities also waters things. Zoom was ready when the pandemic occurred and people were already able to use the hardware they needed to connect to. Some small VR companies like Spatial offer VR meeting software, but most people who suddenly find themselves working from home don’t have a headset.

George Jijiashvili, chief analyst at research firm Omdia, said Quest 2 is a major turning point for VR. The low price and the wireless connection are two major attractions. Omdia estimates that 2.3 million Quest 2s were sold worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2020. That’s about half of what Sony took four years to sell on its PlayStation VR headset.

Still, mass adoption of VR headsets is more than a decade away, “said Jijiashvili. This is due to the friction required to set up and use the headset, with no hit games or killer apps. He estimates that in 2020, people spent $ 1 billion on VR content, compared to $ 168 billion in total consumer spending on video games in 2020.

Susmilch will now return Oculus. He said he used the money to buy hiking equipment and spend the weekend hiking around the Angeles National Forest. Quest 2 may address some of his comfort issues, but he said he has no plans to buy it. After all, there’s not much you can do with VR at this time. Maybe when Quest 3 came out, he said.

