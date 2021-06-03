Gran Turismo 7 is under development for PS4 with PS5 version of destructoid





The beloved racing series is back in 2022

Gran Turismo is a franchise that has always been at the forefront of gaming technology. Sony’s classy and flashy racing simulator is known for its efforts to push PlayStation hardware to the limit. So it’s no surprise that the next entry, Gran Turismo 7, will be developed for Sony’s new hardware, the PlayStation 5.

However, it seems that 8th generation fans will not miss it. According to an interview with Herman Hulst, head of PlayStation Studios, the next entry is that this popular franchise is also under development for the humble PS4. Hulst said God of War: Ragnarok and Horizo. In a statement mentioning the possibility of crossporting in many major upcoming releases, including n Forbidden West, we mentioned the porting of PS4.

When it finally reaches the grid, Gran Turismo 7 will be the first mainline entry across the two platforms. With a franchise that sticks to cutting-edge visuals, it’s interesting how developer Polyphony Digital packs the PS5 edition into a frugal PS4. At some point in 2022, you’ll see when Gran Turismo 7 has a green flag.

Chris Mois

Chris has been playing video games since the 1980s. Former Saturday Night Slam Master naturally transitioned his career to a Destructoid punching bag. Graduated from Galaxy High School with honors.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos