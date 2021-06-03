Rabbi organization asks Google to change staff for a very disturbing anti-Semitic blog post





Adam Kobasevic on the hearing in Section 230

In a 2007 blog post, America’s largest rabbi public policy organization asked Google to replace its staff, Kamau Bob.

In a letter to Google CEO Sundar Pichai, the Jewish Value Union, which represents more than 1,500 rabbis, thought Bob’s opinion was “more unacceptable than we think.” Said. An individual eligible for the position he currently holds. ”

The letter to Pichai says, “There are no disclaimers, accusations, or other signs of regret or regret.” “Rather, the post is simply” hidden. ” [on his blog] That’s because we know that others with true forgiveness and decency find their opinions offensive. He can only conclude that he wants to share his ugly screed with others who share his ideas. ”

As previously reported by FOX Business, Bob is Google’s Global Lead in Diversity Strategy and Research and is the Founding Senior Director of Georgia Tech’s Constellation Equity Equity In Computing Center. The phrase “If I was a Jew” in November 2007 appears to reflect various ideas about military conflicts that Bob thinks he might tackle as a Jew.

Google staff on fire for past comments suggesting that Jews have a “insatiable challenge to war”

He said that if he were Jewish, his “sensitivity would be distressed” and a long cycle of oppression “an insatiable desire for the vengeful violence that my homeland Israel is now acquiring.” He said he would have a hard time harmonizing with.

“If I were Jewish, I would be worried about the insatiable desire for war and murder to protect myself,” concludes the post. “Self-defense is definitely an instinct, but to others suffering. I am afraid that it will become more and more insensitive. My greatest pain is misinterpreting the identity provided by my history and replacing spiritual and human compassion with an immunity to self-justice. That’s it. “

The Jewish Union of Values ​​calls Bob’s use of narrow stereotypes “obscene and unacceptable,” claiming that Jews have an “insatiable appetite” for “terribly anti-Semitic” murder. did.

The Jewish human rights group Simon Wiesenthal Center also called on Bob to resign.

A Google spokeswoman did not respond to FOX Business’s request for comment.

In a letter of apology (obtained by FOX Business) that Bob allegedly sent to Google’s “Jewish” employee resource group on Tuesday, Bob said his blog was a place of personal consideration, but the pain of the blog. I explained that I would like to see and reply. Caused.

“Please apologize first,” Bob said. “What I wrote was a rough characterization of the entire Jewish community. It was intended to be a critique of certain military actions that were swept away by anti-Semitic metaphors and prejudices. I think everyone agrees, but there is no easy solution to this situation. Point. My way of expressing my opinion about the conflict has been hurt. “

