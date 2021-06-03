“Valorant Mobile” version is here, Riot says–everything you need to know is here





Valorant fans are looking forward to the great news about one of the most popular first-person shooters on the planet. Earlier, Riot Games announced that a mobile version of the game is currently under development. It took a year for Valorant Mobile to be confirmed to be released on iPhone and Android devices.

Currently dedicated to PCs, the latest checks have glimpsed the hope that this booming video game will one day be playable on another platform.

Riot says he is currently working on “Valorant Mobile”

(Photo: Riot) According to Riot Games, “Valorant Mobile” is currently under development

According to an article written by Dot Esports on Wednesday, June 2, Riot Games development teams prove that games must first reach the best performance and quality of fps games before moving to mobile games. Said you need to.

Every month, nearly 14 million “Valorant” gamers play on their PCs. Although its numbers are already growing at an alarming rate, this fast-growing game is still a few people around the world through its events, bundles and even competitive participation in the world of esports. It attracts players. For some reason, Riot has seen it as a major development of the game since its launch.

By comparison, Valorant has already outnumbered the number of users currently playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive by a small margin.

Last March, Gaming.net reported that more “CS: GO” pro players were gradually migrating to “Valorant” in search of more green meadows. Pro gamers such as Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom and Tyler “Skadoodle” Latham have shifted their careers from “Counter-Strike: Global Offensive” to Riot’s leading shooter.

In addition, Riot has much more severe penalties for FPS game cheetahs, so it’s safe to assume that Riot will offer more opportunities compared to Valve.

With Vanguard’s anti-cheat system, hackers have no place to spoil the fun of “Valorant”. Riot even offered a $ 100 bounty to anyone who abused the features of the Vanguard system, One Esports wrote in February.

Read also: Valorant Guides 2020: How to rank up quickly even for beginners

“One of the first goals of the year was to win the trust and respect of the global FPS community and prove that Valorant has always maintained the foundation of a truly valuable and competitive tactical shooter. “Executive producer Anna Donion said in a Valorant press release.

Donion added that the entire team is thrilled with the praise they received from the “Valorant” community. She also said that what they are doing is for all players who always want to be part of their success.

Recommended phone for “Valorant Mobile”

Tom’s Guide reported that Riot has not yet disclosed details about the release date of the game. With so many successes when other games such as PUBG Mobile and Garena Free Fire appeared in mobile games, the company’s move could be a stepping stone to the move to mobile platforms.

According to the same source, it’s best to use the Asus ROG Phone 5 for “Valorant Mobile” games. This gaming device has problems with players regarding graphics, frame rate, and other factors. Because it doesn’t cause it.

Related article: The Valorant and Give Back bundles feature five items, including cosmetics, weapon skins, and more to celebrate the first anniversary.

