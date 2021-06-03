Apple Music for artists gets new tools and resources after a website overhaul. More information about Spatial Audio





Apple Music for Artists has been revamped. Users are also getting additional information about new tools, resources, and spatial audio, which is the latest feature of the platform. The latest move is aimed at helping new and existing music creators.

(Photo: Stephen Lam / Getty Images) San Francisco, CA-March 9: The Apple logo was projected on stage before a special event at the Yerba Buena Center for the Arts in San Francisco on March 9, 2015. It was. California. Apple Inc. will announce details of the long-awaited Apple Watch. Apple Watch is an entry into the rapidly growing wearable technology space.

This is the third overhaul of the Cupertino giant this week alone. On June 2, Apple Pay and Wallet also underwent a website rebuild. Fascinating animations and graphics graced the new website.

In addition, the company has added information about the services it offers. According to AppleInsider, the company details the privacy and security of Apple Pay apps. We also made a clearer distinction between wallet and pay.

Renewal of Apple Music for Artists website

The Cupertino Giants have a website dedicated to Apple Music creators and artists. We provide the tools and resources we think we need, primarily from our ecosystem.

Apple said the artist was the gateway or “centralized home” for preparing his music for the platform, 9to5Mac reported.

The new Create section provides music authors with tips and suggestions on how to use Voice Memo, GarageBand, Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro, and MainStage. Apple has also introduced third-party plugins to allow these apps to experience more features.

The company also promoted the Clips app that artists can use to create content for their social media accounts.

In addition to writing the song itself, the Cupertino giant helps creators tell the world about their music. There are even tools that can measure viewer response. Artists can also seek support directly from Apple.

Lossless and spatial audio

The highlights of the overhaul are two new features introduced on the platform: lossless compression and spatial audio.

The new site provides a detailed overview of Dolby Atmos and its benefits for creators. There are also tips for maximizing the evolution of new audio.

Apple Music will welcome two new features at any time in June. However, on June 2nd, some users already had a glimpse of both features in the app prior to their official launch.

HomePods support two new updates to Apple Music. On the contrary, all AirPods variants will not be possible.

