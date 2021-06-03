A guide to better local SEO rankings





This post was sponsored by Local Viking. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the sponsors themselves.

If you’re working on a local SEO project and manage your Google My Business (GMB) listings, you’ve probably answered at least one of the following questions in a hurry.

How can I increase awareness? How can I expand my ranking? My GMB list is “filtered” or stuck.

Don’t worry-we cover you!

Everything you need to know about Google My Business rankings and visibility is in this comprehensive guide to Local Viking.

Serving large agencies in a white-label fashion, owning a portfolio of common and niche agencies, and working with marketing teams in national GMB campaigns in thousands of locations across the country Based on, learn a practical local SEO strategy.

Learn about Local Viking methodologies for ranking and visibility of GMB listings in our 100% free guide. It is divided into several different components, each of which is thoroughly explained in a detailed masterclass.

Contents of the guide

The first two sections describe the Google My Business engine. How does Google decide where to rank GMB listings for a particular profile?

Get meat and potatoes where to put them to achieve the highest ranking.

Knowing the “reasons” behind the process can help you understand a deeper context and achieve better performance.

This guide also describes how GMB listings are ranked. It extends prominence, relevance, and proximity, and delves into the underlying ecosystem of Google patents and what they mean to local SEO professionals.

Then share the first process that all new client consultants perform to identify potential issues that may arise from a deadlocked or peaked campaign.

This is an end-to-end audit protocol that identifies missing categories, flawed ranked signals, or being stuck in a filter.

Auditing has become an integral part of our daily lives, so we designed a training system that is completely independent of the cloud-based dashboard container. You can also access this training system for free for upsell and sales purposes. You can access GMB.management from here.

This topic is also covered in the guide. In addition, you can watch training videos and additional resources on Local Viking’s YouTube channel and blog.

The GMB 101 section takes an encyclopedic journey on how GMB works at the management level.

With the right settings and optimizations, you can work within the framework of Google’s Terms of Service.

It also sets up your GMB listing for maximum visibility from the start, without having to complete part of your campaign twice.

Whether you’re new to Google My Business or a veteran local SEO expert, you’ll find lots of gold lumps in this section.

The next section describes one of the most important elements of GMB, which is often overlooked, the website and the pages to which it is attached.

Website optimization in line with best practices is covered extensively, and you get a ton of free schema templates and other local SEO resources to help you template some of the processes outlined in the guide. I can do it.

The most exciting part of this guide is to dig deeper into a thorough list of strategies for achieving local signals that boost GMB listings and local website rankings, such as local guest posts and targets for building local links. ..

In addition, get a list of search operators to find the best opportunity for your campaign.

This guide covers citations from 2021 onwards and why you don’t need expensive citation tools or services.

Instead, learn how to build a smart strategy for structured citation sites that can be cheaply outsourced or transferred to internal team members.

It also details the properties you can use to optimize and enhance your brand’s presence and build trust from Google’s eyes.

The purpose of this section is to ensure that you have a toolbox of resources for your local SEO that influences the creation of signals.

To bring together an entire ecosystem of strategies and concepts, we use systems like Local Viking to track rankings in a revolutionary way, identify campaign holes, and perform state-of-the-art automation. Here’s how to deploy the set of tactics that is talking about. Is described in the guide.

In the GMB Insights section, you can create a media-wide and reporting calendar to track all the effects of your hard work.

Bulk GMB posts and image uploads and optimizations make it easy to plan your campaign, big or small.

We also investigated the time it takes to perform a typical month’s worth of GMB tasks and reduced that time to less than 15 minutes.

Check out the over-the-shoulder videos and timers with methodological instructions published on our blog list to see how you can use Local Viking to develop your own 15-minute marketing methodology.

Whether you’re using your own tool stack or prefer a manual, time-consuming process, you can discover a treasure trove of useful tips and strategies in your content.

Download the GMB Ranking Guide and let us know if you have any comments or questions.

Download GMB Ranking Guide

