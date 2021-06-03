2021 World Environment Day: Introducing Snapchat’s efforts to protect nature with Bitmoji





World Environment Day 2021 will be celebrated on Saturday, June 5th. To that end, Snapchat has introduced dedicated Bitmojis that can virtually show your efforts and your love for nature. There are certain Bitmoji that you can use to water your plants, save water, or watch the rain. This year’s World Environment Day is about the restoration of ecosystems. Available from Snapchat, Bitmoji aims to promote habits that match the theme and help clean the environment.

There are up to nine Bitmoji that allow individuals to share their expressions on World Environment Day this year. Users can share Bitmoji to drive recycling, gardening, and power saving practices.

There is also Bitmoji that you can use to do good things to nature and your surroundings, such as watering plants or turning off appliances when not in use. These help spread awareness about protecting the environment while staying indoors until the end of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bitmoji acts as a personalized sticker featuring your virtual avatar. Users can use the Bitmoji app or the Snapchat app to create new Bitmoji. You can share your Bitmoji on social media. You can also create a Bitmoji from your Snapchat profile picture.

In 2016, Snapchat’s parent company, Snap, acquired Bitstrips, the first company to launch the Bitmoji app. Since then, the Snapchat app has supported Bitmoji and is gaining attention every year.

Snapchat released a Bitmoji-based paint game in December. This allows individuals to virtually come together to create paint with a grid pattern.

Follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News for the latest tech news and reviews. Subscribe to the YouTube channel for the latest videos on gadgets and technology.

Jagmeet Singh writes about consumer technology for Gadgets 360 in New Delhi. Jagmeet is a senior reporter for Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about apps, computer security, internet services, and communications development. Jagmeet is available on Twitter at @ JagmeetS13 or via email [email protected] Please send us your leads and tips.More U.S. President Joe Biden is forced to take a more aggressive stance against Russia by cyber attacks God of War: Lagunak’s release date has been postponed to 2022, but also appeared on PS4 Masu





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos