Redesigned Philips Hue app





Signify today announced the launch of a redesigned version of the Philips Hue app for controlling Hue lighting settings. The fourth iteration of the Hue app has been rebuilt from scratch to improve functionality and enhance communication with Hue bulbs, lamps, and accessories.

Reconsidered[ホーム]The tabs give you access to each room in your house, so you can access the hue lights for each room with a tap. When you drill down into the room, all available lighting and scenes appear in one easily accessible tile view. Previously, you had to switch tabs to set up your scene, so this is a more rational way to control room lighting collectively or individually.

[ホーム]The tab also contains a pre-existing feature, the Hue Scene Gallery, which should now be easily accessible. For those who have multiple bridges, there is a toggle that switches them to access the different lights of the house.

Routines have been removed for automation accessible from the Automation tab. Automation supports more advanced actions than before, such as multi-user geofence. With this feature, if home automation or home automation is used, the Hue app will check if someone else is at home before running the automation, so the lights will go out when someone is still at home. there is no.

Improved automation that runs at sunrise or sunset, with the option to end the scene after a set time or activate the scene before or after sunrise / sunset instead of just before sunrise / sunset.

According to Signify, more than 100 other small and large improvements have been made to streamline the design of Hue apps. For example[ホーム]The tab design makes it easier to configure your setup from multiple locations, and if your entertainment area is set up, it’s easier to customize with an improved isometric 2.5D view. Not only Hue Labs features, but widgets and shortcuts will continue to be available.

Later this year, Signify will further enhance its hue app with dynamic scenes. This allows the set room or zone lights to transition to different colors in the scene, enabling all new lighting effects.

The Hue app is available for free from the iOS App Store, and Hue Lite can be purchased from the Hue website. Updating to a new app requires migrating settings and scenes, a hassle-free process.

