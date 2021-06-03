“Carbon Free for Everyone” from Google – Watts Up With That?





Guest “I couldn’t do it if I was trying to make this kind of schist” by David Middleton

A “carbon-free future for everyone” is also not sustainable for everyone. All life on earth will no longer exist in a “carbon-free future.”

Perhaps Google employees will need to search Google for the word “carbon.”

Message from the CEO Our 30th Year of Climate Change: Realizing the Future of Decarbonization

Sundar Pichai Google and Alphabet CEOs released September 14, 2020

A few years ago, the floods devastated …

Thirty years into climate change, we will go even further and build a carbon-free future for all. Method is as follows.

* Effective today, we have eliminated the entire carbon legacy.

* We are the first leading company to promise to use carbon-free energy 24/7 in all data centers and campuses around the world. This is much more difficult than the traditional approach of matching energy usage with renewable energy, but we have been working to achieve this by 2030.

* We are investing in technology to help our partners and people around the world make sustainable choices. For example, we invest in manufacturing areas to achieve 5 GW of new carbon-free energy, reduce carbon dioxide emissions in 500 cities, and empower 1 billion people through our products. I’m finding it.

* Today’s commitment is estimated to directly create over 20,000 new jobs in the United States and around the world in clean energy and related industries by 2025.

Google

Let’s accept the idea that they mean “the future of carbon-free energy for all” … Energy sources and sources of electricity are not “carbon-free”. Neither solar panels nor wind turbines are “carbon-free.” Hydropower plants are not “zero carbon”. Nuclear power plants are not “zero carbon”. They all require cement and / or steel.

Two of the most stupid phrases about climate:

The future of decarbonization The future without petrification

The former is a future without life, and the latter is a future without death.

Let’s hear Ron White’s opinion:

like this:

