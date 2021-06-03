UAE paves the way for innovation





The theme of the 2020 Dubai International Exposition is “Communication of the Mind, Creation of the Future”.

2021 As a country of honor for the Urae Innovation Forum, the United Arab Emirates has prioritized science, technology and innovation as new growth engines. An interview with Ali Obide al-Daheli, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to China, about the development concept.

Q: Can you give us a brief introduction to UAE’s science, technology and innovation development?

A: Despite being a young country, the UAE has set science, technology and innovation (STI) as national priorities early on, and many national strategies to promote its innovation and global leadership. I have formulated a plan. For example, at the government leadership level, the UAE has four STI-related ministers. At the same time, the UAE Vision 2021 and UAE Centennial 2071 were developed. According to the 2020 Global Innovation Index report released by the World Intellectual Property Organization, UAE remained ranked 34th in the world and highest in the United Arab Emirates. For the fifth consecutive year, it ranks 22nd in the world in the Innovation Input Index.

In March of this year, the UAE also launched its industrial strategy, “300 billion operations.” This is a 10-year comprehensive strategic plan aimed at establishing the UAE’s industrial sector as a driving force for a sustainable economic model. Based on its 300 billion initiative, it will provide financial and policy support to the UAE’s 13,500 micro-enterprise and small businesses, encouraging more private capital to engage in technology and innovation. This strategy also sets clear short-term and long-term goals to promote the UAE’s industrial capacity and ensures that our exports are proudly “Made in UAE”.

At the same time, the government sector is supporting the development of science and technology innovation, including the establishment of the Abu Dhabi Advanced Technology Research Council, the first research conference in the Middle East, and the Institute for Technological Innovation, an applied research institute. Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Ghadan 21, Hub71 and other government sectors provide incentives for Abu Dhabi companies and start-up projects in specific science and technology areas such as agricultural technology, financial services, information and communications technology, medical services and biomedicine. Offering policy. ..

To attract the world’s top talent, the UAE government introduced a golden visa in 2019 to attract the best technical talent, quality investors, entrepreneurs and students with outstanding scientific talent. Under this visa policy, qualified applicants will be granted a minimum of 5 years and a maximum of 10 years of visa.

Therefore, the UAE’s overall STI policy is said to be to aim for a more efficient and integrated ecosystem to transform breakthrough ideas into products that can be brought to market. At the same time, we invite the world with us to create value through innovation.

The UAE focuses on cutting-edge global technology. For example, we are building a quantum computer laboratory in the capital Abu Dhabi and are currently developing the first UAE quantum computer. In addition, Dubai plans to build 25% of its buildings with 3D prints by 2030, make 25% of road traffic smart and unmanned, and 25% of police with robots. In addition, Dubai built Hyperloop, the world’s first ultra-high-speed railway, and succeeded in a test run with passengers in November 2020.

The United Arab Emirates has also been committed to using innovative technologies for the energy transition for many years. On May 19, this year, at Mohammed bin Rashid Al-Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, we launched the Green Hydrogen Project, the first solar-powered green hydrogen production facility in the Middle East. In addition, the United Arab Emirates also has the Baraka nuclear power plant, the world’s first nuclear power plant in the Arab world, which has four reactors with a total installed capacity of 5,600 MW and went into operation in August last year. ..

Ali Obide al-Daheli, Ambassador to China of the United Arab Emirates

Q: Please tell us about the progress and future prospects of science and technology exchange between China and the United Arab Emirates.

A: Since China and the United Arab Emirates established diplomatic relations in 1984, their friendship and cooperation have developed steadily.

Currently, cooperation in the field of science and technology innovation is active. For example, in agriculture, Yu Long Ryuhei, the “father of hybrid rice,” successfully tested desert sea rice in Dubai. In the medical field, China National Pharmaceutical and the United Arab Emirates G42 Group began working together on the COVID-19 vaccine last year. Sinopharm conducted Phase III clinical trials in the UAE, and in March this year Sinopharm signed an agreement with Julphar in the UAE to produce the Sinopharm vaccine in the UAE. In the field of scientific research, a memorandum of understanding was signed earlier this year between the UAE University and the Chinese Academy of Sciences to deepen cooperation in science and innovation between the two countries. UAE’s Mohammed bin Zayed Artificial Intelligence University is the world’s first university focused on graduate training and verifiable applications in the field of artificial intelligence, with key senior management and faculty positions at the university. We are hiring prominent Chinese scholars for this purpose. Khalifa University of Science and Technology has also started collaboration with Tsinghua University. In the field of science and technology, Huawei was involved in the construction of the UAE Federal Railways (Etihad Rail) communication system in 2013. In May of this year, the UAE and Huawei signed a memorandum of understanding to expand and deepen their cooperation.

Q: What are the highlights of the Dubai Expo, especially those related to science and technology innovation?

A: The Dubai International Exposition is not only a visual feast, but also a demonstration of technical achievements. It will be held online and offline with participation from more than 190 countries and for people around the world to experience the Expo.

This year’s theme is centered around “Communication Mind, Creating the Future,” and consists of three theme zones: the Opportunity Zone, the Mobility Zone, and the Sustainability Zone. The Opportunity Zone focuses on unleashing its unique potential, addressing emerging industries, employment, education, financial capital and governance. The Mobility Zone focuses on creating smarter, more productive connections in logistics, transportation, travel and digital connectivity. Finally, the Sustainability Zone operates on the idea that each generation has a responsibility to protect the world for the future. It promotes awareness of resource management, climate change and green growth, natural ecosystems and biodiversity, and the importance of sustainable cities and constructed habitats.

The first of the few highlights you can expect is the architectural style of each venue. From one of the world’s leading 360-degree projection planes to over 100 distinctive national pavilions, visitors can experience countless architectural wonders in one place. The width of the Al Wasl Dome is about the same as the width of two Airbus A380s. Second, people around the world can experience the latest human technology at the exposition. At this expo, official partners will support over 150 programmable robots with multi-touch displays, 5G networking capabilities, and AI-powered object mapping and discovery. Enables visitors to experience cutting-edge service-based solution technology. The Expo also embodies the concept of smart cities. At the end of the 2020 Expo 2020, the Expo venue will be transformed into a smart city, a permanent future housing, culture, business and technology hub where you can try out the latest technologies.

