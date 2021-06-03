Renault Triber joins list-Technology News, Firstpost





Aman Ahmed June 3, 2021 14:16:29 IS

Earlier this week, Renault Triver became the latest Indian-made, Indian-selling model tested by the Global New Car Assessment Program (NCAP) of the Vehicle Safety Monitoring Agency and received a 4-star rating in crash tests. Launched under the #SaferCarsForIndia campaign to raise awareness of the importance of making vehicles sold domestically safer, the Global NCAP has caused more than 40 accidents in the last few years and is a model. Scores range from a terrible zero star to a truly impressive five star. It summarizes the highest scores registered by all models tested so far and provides a list of the top 10 safest cars for sale in India evaluated by the Global NCAP.

Of the 10 models listed here, 3 have earned a full 5 star and the remaining 7 have all scored 4 stars. The vehicles listed here are ranked in order of star rating and Adult Crew Protection (AOP) score.

Mahindra XUV300 5 stars (AOP score: 16.42)

At the beginning of 2020, the Mahindra XUV300 became the third Indian-made vehicle to receive a full five-star in the Global NCAP crash test. It scored the highest score for an Indian car in the Global NCAP test, gaining 16.42 points out of 17 for adult occupant protection. The compact SUV’s child occupant protection score was also high, 37.44 out of 17. As standard, the Mahindra XUV300 comes with two airbags, ABS, all four-wheel disc brakes, an ISOFIX child seat anchorage, cornering brake controls, and a front seatbelt pretensioner.

Tata Altros 5 stars (AOP score: 16.12)

Shortly before the Mahindra XUV300 results were announced, the Tata Altroz ​​became the second Indian model to receive a five-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. Tatus’ premium hatchback also scored 16.13 out of 17 for adult occupant protection and 29 out of 49 for child occupant protection. The body shell was rated as stable and able to withstand additional loads. Comparable to the Marti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20, the Altroz ​​comes standard with two airbags, ABS and an ISOFIX child seat anchorage.

Tata Nexon 5 Stars (AOP Score: 16.06)

At the end of 2018, Tata Nexon made a name for itself in history, becoming the first Indian-made model to receive a full five-star in the Global NCAP crash test. Initially given a 4-star rating, Nexon’s final score was revised after passing a side collision test that met UN95’s side collision protection requirements and with a seatbelt reminder system as standard equipment. It was. In addition to a score of 16.06 out of 17 for adult occupant protection, the compact SUV scored 25 out of 49 for child occupant protection. In addition to the two airbags and ABS, Tata Nexon also comes standard with electronic stability control, traction control, rollover mitigation and emergency braking assistance.

Mahindra Marazzo 4 stars (AOP score: 12.85)

Although not very successful on the market, Mahindra Marazzo became the first Indian MPV to receive a 4-star rating in the Global NCAP Crash Test. We scored 12.85 out of 17 for adult occupant protection. This is the highest AOP score ever for a 4-star vehicle. Marazzo scored 22.22 out of 49 when it came to protecting children’s occupants. Two airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat mounts, and all four-wheel disc brakes are important safety features that come standard with the Mahindra MPV.

Volkswagen Polo 4 stars (AOP score: 12.54)

Despite being more than a decade old in its current form, Volkswagen Polo ranks among the top five safest cars on the market in India by the Global NCAP rating. The Polo, which was tested throughout 2014, initially received a zero-star rating because the base model tested did not have an airbag. However, Global NCAP has retested the model with two front airbags and corrected the Poros rating. Following this, Volkswagen India has standardized two airbags in its entirety. In addition to earning 12.54 points for adult occupant protection, Polo also earned 3 stars (29.91 points) for child occupant protection. The Polo comes standard with two airbags and ABS.

Mahindra Thar 4 Stars (AOP Score: 12.52)

Following an enthusiastic welcome in the market, the second-generation Mahindra Thar received another major image enhancement when it received four stars in the Global NCAP Crash Test towards the end of 2020. For adult occupant protection points, we registered 4 stars and for child occupant protection, we recorded 41.11 points. This is the highest score of any model Global NCAP has ever tested. We did not provide ISOFIX child seat mounts, 3-point seat belts for rear seats, or roll cages, so the basic AX standards and AX variants provided at launch have been discontinued. These features come standard with two airbags, ABS and electronic stability controls.

Tata Tigor 4 stars (AOP score: 12.52)

On the same day that Tata Altroz ​​was given a five-star rating, Tata Tigor also received a major fill in the form of a four-star rating in a Global NCAP crash test. After a major revision as part of the BS6 update, Tigor gets a new front end designed to meet new safety requirements, and the compact sedan gets 12.52 out of 17 potential for adult occupant protection. Did. Given that the ISOFIX child seat mount is not standard equipment, the child seat protection score was also 3 stars (34.15 points).

Tata Tiago 4 stars (AOP score: 12.52)

Tata Tiago, almost the same as Tigor, also received the same 4-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The Tatas entry-level hatchback has been significantly redesigned as part of a mid-life update consistent with the implementation of BS6 emission standards, scoring 12.52 points, the same as Tigor, out of the 17 potential points for adult occupant protection. .. The Tiago is also equipped with dual airbags and ABS as standard, but there is no ISOFIX child seat fixation. Despite this omission, it earns the same 3 stars (34.15 points) as Tigor when it comes to protecting children’s occupants.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 4 stars (AOP score: 12.51)

The only model of India’s largest automaker on this list is the Marti Suzuki Vitara Brezza. With great success since its launch, the Vitara Breza is the first and only multi-Suzuki product to date with over 600,000 units sold and a four-star global NCAP crash test. Adult occupant protection was 12.51 out of 17, and child occupant protection was 17.93 out of 49. Brezza comes standard with two airbags, ABS, ISOFIX child seat anchorage and front seatbelt pretensioner.

Renault Triver 4 Stars (AOP Score: 11.62)

On June 1, 2021, the seven-seater Renault Triver became the first model of a French carmaker, and only the second MPV sold in India received a four-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. In terms of adult occupant protection, Renault Triber received a 4-star rating of 11.62 out of 17. According to the Global NCAPs report, Triber has been tested to the most basic specifications with two airbags and ABS to provide excellent protection. The head, neck and knees of passengers in the driver and passenger seats. Triber received 3 stars to protect children’s occupants with 27 out of 49 points, despite the lack of ISOFIX child seat mounts.

(This list only includes vehicles currently sold in India. Toyota Etios and Tata Zest received a 4-star rating from the Global NCAP but have been discontinued.)

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos