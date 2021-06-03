Started a project to create medical grades for electronic components –Med-Tech Innovation





Tame-Component and its partners have started a project to create medical grades for electronic components. Through it, these players seek to provide a concrete response to a problem known to medical device manufacturers: the lack of standards.

Electronics (Vishay, Exxelia, NCAB, TechCI), medical devices (Carmat, FineHeart, UroMems), Tame-Component, laboratories specializing in component expertise, TRONICO (EMS and ODM) trusts medical devices We have launched the RECOME project (Reliability of Electronic Components of Medical Devices) whose main purpose is to create standards that meet sexual needs.

The project is the subject of a consortium of TRONICO, Ouest Valorisation and the Laris Institute (University of Angers), funded by the government as part of a recovery program and by the Pays de la Loire region.

Jean Bastid, director of TRONICO’s component BU, said: Grades bring real added value to all stakeholders and improve the reliability of current and future electronic medical devices.

In recent years, medical devices have evolved rapidly, and electronics have become an important part of the medical field.

Bastid added: In the past, component reliability had little impact, but today’s electronics failures have a direct impact on patients, from the need for emergency surgery to death. Therefore, the issue of reliability of electronic devices has become a major issue of marketing approval of devices.

Unlike other applications, such as aviation, space, and nuclear, where reliability is already an important factor, medical devices (especially embedded) are limited in terms of capacity and redundancy. The reliability of the system depends directly on the reliability of the electronic components.

However, so far, there are no standards or established benchmarks for medical electronic components. Some component manufacturers list this grade in their catalogs, but the meaning varies greatly from manufacturer to manufacturer.

The next step in Tame-Component is to optimize and validate the reliability model and to create an standard that serves as a reference for the required medical grade.

The laboratory must first evaluate the information provided by the manufacturer, investigate current standards and regulations, and test the reliability and biocompatibility of various component families according to determined application conditions. ..

One of its main goals is achieved when Tame-Component defines a reference. This is an standard that allows all manufacturers, equipment suppliers and electronic subcontractors of medical devices to rely on their technical choices.

Their ambitions don’t stop there. Ultimately, he wants to create a database of components that are eligible to be updated daily to significantly help manufacturers and start-ups evaluate the eligibility of their electronics. I am.

Frank Teston, Partnership Research Director at Sat West Valorization, said: The prospect of contributing to norms or standards gives additional ambitions in line with the French Relance Plan and the ambitions of the Pays de la Loire region.

Laris’ Operational Safety and Decision Support (SFD) team is responsible for conducting studies (modeling aging, model validation, etc.) to define test plans.

“This project highlights our skills in defining product certifications and reliability tests that have been developed in the laboratory for over 30 years,” said Abdessamad Kobi, a professor at Polytech-Angers.

