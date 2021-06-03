May Realme GT 5G released





The Realme 5G Global Summit will kick off on June 3rd at 2:30 pm IST. At today’s virtual event, experts from Counterpoint Research, Qualcomm India, GSMA Intelligence, and Realme will discuss the global growth of 5G. This Chinese smartphone maker is widely expected to introduce the Realme GT 5G worldwide at the event.Read more-Realme GT 5G appears in NBTC list, global prices and color variations leak online

Realme 5G Global Summit, Realme GT 5G Launch (Planned): How to Watch Live Streams

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 5G Global Summit will begin today at 2:30 pm on IST through a virtual event that will be livestreamed on Realme’s Global YouTube channel. Realme panelists will discuss 5G growth opportunities globally with Qualcomm, the GSMA and Counterpoint. Chinese brands will also announce the Realme GT 5G globally at today’s summit. For easy access, we’ve embedded the Realme 5G Global Summit live stream link below.

Realme 5G Global Summit: Panel discussions, Q & A, etc.

Industry experts discuss 5G growth around the world, adoption in India, macro impact and more. Realme states that this will be an unprecedented summit with insightful topics that will set the stage for the implementation and adoption of 5G technology in India. Realme India and European CEO Madhav Sheth will be on stage to discuss “5G Accelerates the Smart Life of Young Tech Natives.” Other panelists at the summit include Calvin Bahia (GSMA Intelligence Chief Economist), Peter Richardson (Vice President and Co-Founder of Counterpoint Research), and Ragen Bagadia (Vice President and Vice President of Qualcomm India and SAARC). President), Johnny Chen (Brand Director, Real Me).

Realme GT 5G is scheduled to be released globally

Realme GT 5G will make its global debut at today’s summit. The phone will be available in China in March and will be available in Europe on June 3. The rumored factory recently leaked European price and color options for the new Realme GT 5G cell phone. The phone may boot in two configurations: 8GB RAM / 128GB storage and 12GB RAM / 256GB storage. According to the leak, the price of this phone could be € 400 (about Rs 35,700) for the 8GB RAM model and € 450 (about Rs 40,200) for the 12GB RAM model. The Realme GT 5G Global Variant may be available in the Bluegrass and Yellow Vegan Leather Case Cover Variant. Realme will host another event in India on June 10th to introduce Realme GT 5G phones.

