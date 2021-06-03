Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go laptop with the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon chip starting at $ 349





Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go laptops are the newest products on the market, and these Snapdragon-powered devices have a battery life of $ 349 to 18 hours.

(Photo: Samsung: Galaxy Book Go)

Samsung is a large Korean brand with a wealth of experience and reliability in this area. On Thursday, June 3rd, tech giants finally announced their brand new line, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop.

Tech tycoons may be trying to boost notebook sales with ongoing research and telecommuting trends triggered by pandemics. Their release is the ultimate power move, as the new Samsung laptops appear to be getting more and more attention from consumers and product reviewers.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go: Qualcomm Snapdragon and 18 Hours Battery

On June 3rd, Samsung finally confirmed the launch of its latest laptops, the Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G. Technology giants say on their website that laptops can stay cool without fans. This is due to the lightweight design.

According to Thurrott, Qualcomm will release an updated pair of Snapdragon ARM CPUs specifically made for PCs. It turns out that Samsung’s Galaxy Book Go laptop will include these two as key key features. This confirmation shocked fans as Samsung adopted the new Qualcomm Snapdragon system instead of using its own branded processor Exynos.

The new Samsung Galaxy Book Go laptop features an innovative, energy-saving Qualcomm Snapdragon system that is responsive and ready to go. As a result, the laptop consumes less power.

The company states that laptop battery life averages 18 hours. However, this estimate is only loosely based on general terms of use and not on a wide range of workloads.

Consumers are looking forward to laptop performance, as all laptops with older Snapdragons fulfill their claims and promises, especially for long battery life.

Galaxy Book Go specs

According to The Verge, the Samsung Galaxy Book Go and Samsung Galaxy Book Go 5G will run ARM-based processors. South Korea-based tech giant will release two versions of laptops, the Galaxy Book Go and the Galaxy Book Go 5G.

Samsung Galaxy Book Go is an entry-level version starting at $ 349. This model is equipped with an upgraded Snapdragon 7c Gen 2 processor, Qualcomm’s latest development.

This beautiful entry-level laptop has 4GB or 8GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of storage (eUFS). The Galaxy Book Go features a 14-inch 1080p LCD with a display thickness of 14.9 mm. It weighs about 1.38 kg and is similar to previous Samsung laptops.

But despite having the power of the latest Snapdragon chip paired with an LTE modem, the Galaxy Book GO costs $ 349 on Wi-Fi alone.

With this in mind, the Galaxy Book Go 5G uses Qualcomm’s most powerful processor to date, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2 processor. However, it is important to know that other laptops with this chip do not have exactly all the capabilities. As the name implies, this high-end model has 5G connectivity, but that’s it.

The two models seem to share most of the specifications. According to a Samsung statement, the two laptops will have two USB-C ports, one headphone jack, one USB-A port, one microSD card slot, and one 720p webcam.

The entry-level Galaxy Book Go will be available by June 10th, starting at $ 349. Samsung’s high-end model, the Galaxy Book Go 5G, has yet to be released.

