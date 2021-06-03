“Gran Turismo 7” release update is good news for PS4 gamers





Key point “Gran Turismo 7” release date undecided Racing video game will be released in 2022 PlayStation recently revealed the launch platform of “Gran Turismo 7”

According to PlayStation, the new racing video game “Gran Turismo 7” developed by Polyphony Digital and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment is not a PS5 exclusive title.

A recent Q & A session with Hermen Halst, representative of PlayStation Worldwide Studios, posted on the PlayStation blog revealed some interesting details about Gran Turismo 7. The release date for the racing game hasn’t been announced yet, but Hurst confirmed that it will be available on both PlayStation 4 and PS5 when the game is finally released in 2022.

“If it makes sense to develop both the PS4 and PS5 titles for the next God of War, the GT7 Horizon Forbidden West, we will continue to consider,” said Hulst. “And if the PS4 owner wants to play that game, they can play that game. If they want to continue playing the PS5 version, that game is for them. . “

A new edition of the popular car racing game Gran Turismo is being developed for Sony’s next PlayStation 5 console. Photo: AFP / ROBYN BECK

Executives shared this news while discussing the importance of providing ongoing support for PlayStation 4. “We can’t build a community of over 110 million PS4 owners and leave it,” he said.

Executives also revealed that some Playstation exclusive titles will also be available on Sony’s previous generation game consoles. These games include “Gran Turismo 7”, “Horizon Forbidden West”, and the following “God of War” games.

Sony seems to continue to support the PS4, while allowing gamers to continue to get incentives when they get the PS5. Sony seems to continue to support the PS4: “Demon’s Souls,” “Returnal,” and the long-awaited title “Ratchet and.” By offering games such as Clank: Rift Apart to PS5 users, it still offers an exclusive gaming experience.

Last year, Polyphony Digital released an impressive announcement trailer for “Gran Turismo 7.” A trailer that provides the movie-like look of the long-awaited racing video title was released during the PS5 release. Since then, Game Studios has shared a lot of gameplay details, including increased load times, 4K visuals, and 60 FPS gameplay.

