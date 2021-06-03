Huawei’s first standalone 28.2 inch + 4K display





The new Huawei MateView display will arrive in Portugal in August. This is the brand’s first standalone monitor and promises to establish itself as a smart, feature-packed product with 28.2 inch diagonal, 3: 2 format, and 4K + (3840 x 2560 pixels) resolution. .. It features dual speakers, a metal chassis, slim margins and other built-in amenities.

If you’re looking for a new desktop display, this Huawei gadget with an unannounced price may be a good choice. This is especially useful for anyone with other Huawei products, such as high-end phones and laptops, as it further leverages the Huawei Share feature to quickly and easily display content on the screen.

This is the new all-in-one screen, Huawei Mate View

This is a 4K + Ultra-HD monitor optimized for work, productivity and connectivity to faithfully reproduce real colors. Attributes that make it a tool for creative, photo and video editors, among others.

The Huawei MateView has a 28.2 inch screen with a 3: 2 aspect ratio that supports a resolution of 3840 x 2560 pixels. In addition, each monitor is professionally calibrated in the factory to produce colors with the highest accuracy.

In this way, MateView achieves color accuracy evaluation E sRGB mode None EE DCI-P3 Mode None.

Even Huawei MateView is VESA DisplayHDR 400 certified, so users can easily discover even the most subtle details hidden in dark areas of the screen.

Huawei’s new stand-alone display supports DCI-P3 with 98% color gamut and 100% sRGB color gamut, so users can enjoy the best color gamut.

In addition, like other Huawei MateBook series devices, Huawei MateView is TV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Flicker Free certified.

These certifications confirm that this screen can eliminate harmful light radiation. An item that relieves eyestrain caused by the brightness of the screen.

The best screen for people who work long hours in front of the screen

Another feature of Huawei MateView is that it not only supports cabling, but also allows users to connect to tablets, smartphones, or laptops over a wireless network. In fact, it can be a wireless monitor.

Huawei MateView is also ready to support the OneHop feature for smartphones. This is in addition to allowing the user to operate desktop mode wirelessly.

Behind the screen, users can access several ports. It includes two USB-C and two USB-A and HDMI ports, one Mini DisplayPort, and a 3.5mm audio port.

The base of the Huawei display has stereo speakers, and the base has a wireless charging base and dual speakers.

The mouse and keyboard connected to MateView can be used as input and navigation for other connected devices such as laptops and smartphones.

In short, this is a feature that allows users to switch between multiple devices without having to reconnect all peripherals. In this way, all you have to do is connect your new device to the Huawei MateView via the USB-C port.

The MateView is also the first monitor with an adjustable stand and built-in height. The main panel of the display is designed to be separate from the panel, allowing the user to adjust the height and tilt to their liking.

MateView has a SmartBar that provides a new control experience

Huawei MateView introduces a hidden smart bar. It provides an easy-to-use touch interface that allows the user to adjust various display settings such as input source and volume.

Note that in addition to the two front speakers built into the stand, the stand also has two microphones built into it. It takes into account the noise reduction algorithm and captures sound from up to 4 meters away.

Finally, we know that a new screen will arrive in Portugal in August. However, its retail price has not been confirmed by Huawei.

