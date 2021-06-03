New PS5 update due to high volume restocks expected on Amazon this week





If you still can’t get your PlayStation 5, you might have a chance this week

The giant online Amazon will announce a massive restocking of the PS5 this week, giving gamers a new chance to get a sold-out console.

Restocking was predicted by the widely respected leaker. He recently said that 13,000 popular machines will land in the online store.

“Amazon # PS5 restocks are scheduled for June 2-9, 8-10 am,” PS5 Instant tweeted. A tipster has leaked exactly the PS5 restock in the past.

Amazon was said to be riding 13,000 Sony PlayStation 5 consoles in the United Kingdom.

The PS5 was sold out again this morning (June 3rd) due to a drop around 8:30 am, but more products may arrive soon.

More PS5 restocks are expected to drop soon (

image:

ABACA / PA image)

But Amazon isn’t the only UK retailer rumored to have no PS5 restocks this week.

High Street Store John Lewis is reportedly planning to launch a new console batch between Tuesday, June 8th, and Smyths Toys will report on the PS5 between June 3rd and 5th. We are planning to release a bundle. Retailers usually reduce their inventory on Fridays, so keep an eye on June 5th.

In addition, Argos appears to be preparing to restock the PS5, which will be available from June 21st to 24th.

The Sony PlayStation 5 was launched worldwide in November 2020, and many gamers are spending months trying to get it. The digital version without a disc tray costs 359, while the full console costs 449.

Amazon confirms Prime Day 2021 sale event to be held in June

Expect amazing features such as ultra-fast SSDs and ultra-fast loading with 3D audio technology.

Shoppers are advised to keep checking on the major retailers, as many retailers have very low inventory levels due to very high demand.

Where to buy Sony PlayStation 5

Both versions of the PS5 compete with the Xbox Series X (449) and Xbox Series S (249) released last November.

The Xbox Series S is an all-digital, small sibling of the more powerful Series X.

The Series S boasts an 8-core AMD Zen 2 CPU running at 3.6GHz, 10GB of GGDR6 RAM, and an AMD GPU running at 4 teraflops.

The machine’s storage is 512Gb of internal memory, uses the same Xbox Velocity architecture as the Series X, and has fast load and fast restart capabilities.

The entry-level Xbox Series S runs the game at a target resolution of 1440p and upscales to 4K.

In addition, the gaming subscription service Xbox Game Pass offers over 100 great games for one to three months, and when combined with GAME’s offering, Microsoft won’t stop.

Since its release in November 2020, the Xbox Series S, X, and PS5 consoles have all suffered from supply shortages.

