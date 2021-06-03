Impact of federal investment in quantum on states and local governments





Experts say the federal government continues to invest in quantum computing research and development, and the time is approaching for state and local governments to play a role in new technologies as well.

Quantum computing is a major emerging technology, to say the least, a technology that physicists and other thinkers expect to emerge for decades. But more recently, the acceleration of other technologies has enabled society to harness the power of quantum and use it to solve complex problems much faster than traditional computing. Thus, over the last five years, the federal government has sunk money into quanta, hoping that American companies and researchers will keep pace and stay ahead of companies in other countries.

This is all a fairly standard orbit in the normal cycle of emerging technologies, but given the enormous potential for quanta to drive drastic changes in the system, it feels a bit higher bet. George Thomas of the Potomac Quantum Innovation Center states that the leap from traditional computing to quantum computing is greater than the leap between traditional computing and the abacus. In short, its importance.

Continued support and progress in quantum computing at the federal level means that it is time for governments at other levels to prepare for new technologies. Too many state governments have already laid the foundations for quantum computing, especially in the area of ​​economic development.

In fact, several states in California, Illinois, Maryland, and Virginia are preparing for the future of quantum, and the region is in the market for companies to research and ultimately sell technology. I am trying to be able to participate. According to experts, this will allow states and cities within them to benefit quantum-economically, bringing tax revenues and new jobs to the jurisdiction.

The first thing that people in these areas of technology and innovation within government should be aware of is that quantum is now moving from the theoretical side to the scientific side, as the CEO of Quantum Computing. One Robert Riskowski said. A new company in the field of quantum applications.

Liscouski says this will ultimately have a major impact on everyday life in the United States, but not immediately.

Some areas of government interest, including cybersecurity quantum computing techniques, include traditional encryption and more mundane and well-founded problem-solving activities, such as local governments calculating the most efficient routes for snow removal. It is essentially located to erase. The reason quantum computing speeds up is that it offers more than just one potential answer and has the potential to improve supply chain challenges, logistics, scheduling, and more.

You don’t have to buy a quantum computer to access it, Liscouski said. Quantum computing will be a cloud-based solution. This is what Amazon is betting on.

In fact, Amazon is working to provide access to quantum computing over the cloud, similar to the federal government in terms of investing in the quantum industry. Adding this to bipartisan quantum investment in Washington, the Trump administration has invested about $ 2 billion in private-sector quantum research and has begun a national quantum initiative. A group of emerging technologies, including Quantum, which provides the conditions for rapid growth of technology in this country.

Celia Merzbacher is the Executive Director of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium, which includes more than 150 member groups from the private sector, government and academia, and was called upon in the Trump administration’s Quantum Actions in 2018 to create it.

When Merzbacher first entered his office to do this job, he said he had previously put a map on the wall and pinned all the groups participating in the consortium. San Francisco Bay Area, Boston, Chicago, parts of Colorado and more.

It’s still a very early stage technology, says Merzbacher. Behind it is AI. When to talk about where your job is and when it will come? Currently, most of my work is frankly under study.

Also, this early stage situation is currently unclear exactly how quanta evolve and connect with users, and the exact way low-level government agencies interact with quanta. It means that there is.

Nonetheless, there is growing excitement about quantum potential in both government efficiency and regional economic strengthening, attracting the attention of state and local leaders.

