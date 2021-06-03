Xbox celebrates Pride Month with free games, colorful controllers, new gaming features, merchandise and more





Xbox celebrates Pride Month with many perks, including in-game features and Microsoft’s Pride 2021 Xbox wireless controller.Read more-Next-generation Windows 10 arrives on June 24, Microsoft suggests major changes

Xbox, Microsoft Celebrate Pride Month with Free Games: Pride-Themed Xbox Wireless Controllers, Xbox Products, Halo, and more

The Redmond-based tech company has introduced new pride collection products from Xbox, Halo, and other projects.Read Also-Top 5 Google Photos for Saving Your Favorite Photos

“Team Xbox proudly supports LGBTQIA + players during and beyond Pride Month. To honor our pride, we focus on intersectionality and raise the voice of LGBTQIA + throughout the game. “The company said in a blog post.Read more-What to expect from Bethesda at Microsoft’s Xbox E3 2021 showcase

Microsoft also announced that Tell Me Why, a story adventure by developer DontNod Entertainment, will be available for free on the Xbox console, Microsoft Store, and Steam in June. New Xbox Profile Customized Content includes a new “True Colors” profile theme, a unique Unity nameplate from the Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and free 2021 Forza Rainbow coloring for all players.

The colorful Microsoft Pride 2021 Xbox Wireless Controller is designed in honor of Pride Month 2021. The controller flaunts the flags of different shades of the LGBTQ + community with a stylish shell finish.

“Team Xbox will share these controllers with major US and international influencers and media,” the company said in a blog post.

In particular, there are also pride themes for Microsoft 365 apps, Skype, Microsoft Edge and Windows 10 PCs. In addition to a wide range of services, Microsoft has donated $ 150,000 to a non-profit organization that supports the LGBTQI + community. The list includes ACLU Foundation, The Trevor Project, Act to Change, OutRight Action International, BEAM, and Mermaids. In addition to these, Microsoft will be hosting a virtual “Together, we can” event on Thursday, June 24th, at 10 AM PT (10:30 PM IST). Every June, the world celebrates Pride Month dedicated to the LGBTQ + community, with companies and people from around the world participating to raise awareness and celebrate diversity.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos