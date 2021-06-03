Moto G Stylus 5G Appears on Geekbench, Obtains Bluetooth Certification





Motorola is preparing to launch the new, affordable 5G smartphone with a stylus, the Moto G Stylus 5G, in the coming months. The phone has been leaked several times in the last few months. We are now beginning to obtain the required certification.

Earlier this week, the next Moto G stylus 5G appeared on the benchmark platform Geekbench, revealing some details. The handset features an octa-core Qualcomm processor that operates at a fundamental frequency of 1.8GHz. The chipset has six CPU cores operating at 1.8GHz, and the other two CPU cores operate up to 2.04GHz. Further digging into Geekbench’s list reveals the Adreno 619 GPU as well. All of this is nothing more than a Snapdragon 480 5G SoC. This is also supported by previous rumors.

According to a Geekbench entry, the processor is supported with 6GB of RAM. However, there may be other memory variants as well. Probably a small amount of RAM (4GB?). Anyway, the device just runs Android 11. The previously rumored codename for Denver can also be found in this entry.

Here’s almost all the information about the Moto G Stylus 5G revealed in this Geekbench list. However, the device has also recently acquired Bluetooth SIG certification. The model number is XT2131 and it supports Bluetooth 5.1. The Bluetooth SIG list also suggests multiple variations of phones with model numbers XT2131-1, XT2131DL, and XT2131-3.

The Moto G stylus 5G market debut is approaching

The upcoming Moto G stylus 5G first appeared in a leaked rendering in early January of this year, a few days before Motorola announced the Moto G stylus (2021). Another leak continued in March, revealing some of the design and key specifications from all angles. Earlier this month, it was reported that another mobile phone was leaked and will be available in the United States after its launch.

The leaked spec suggests that it’s a decent budget 5G cell phone: 6.8-inch FHD + punchhole display with 60Hz refresh rate, up to 6GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, 5,000mAh with 10W charge. I’m considering setting up a battery, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a 48 megapixel quad rear camera. Of course, support for the primary shooter, Android 11, and stylus pen.

But don’t expect high-performance devices. The Snapdragon 480 5G SoC is Qualcomm’s simplest 5G-enabled processor. Nonetheless, it shouldn’t be long before Motorola officially announces a new stylus-powered 5G phone, as the device has begun to obtain the required certification.

