Google Diversity Head, Amazon Prime Day, Spotify Astrology

1. Google reappointed the head of diversity after a conservative press discovered his anti-Semitic blog post. Kamau Bobb wrote in a 2007 post that Jews “go to war.” I write that I have an insatiable desire for. Click here for details on Fallout.

2. Official: Amazon Prime Day 2021 will be held from June 21st to 22nd. All urgent questions are answered in advance, as planning and shopping during the event can be daunting. In addition to everything we know so far, here are all the early deals that have just been released.

3. A 24-year-old man raised $ 6 million in a selfie app from a VC like Ashton Kutcher after 200 denials. The app Wombo achieved 9 million downloads in just two weeks. How did he get the attention of investors?

4. Amazon’s “Health and Wellness Guide” instructed workers to train like “industrial athletes”. The guide also instructed workers to wear shoes to fit their swollen feet at the end of the shift. I advised you to buy. Learn more about the guide that Amazon said was “wrongly” created.

5. Spotify’s new “Only You” feature allows you to read astrology aloud. Spotify analyzes listener habits, new features show which music combinations make you stand out from other users, and provide personalized music horoscopes. Here’s how to find yours.

6. Etsy plans to buy the social shopping app Depop for $ 1.6 billion. Called “Gen Z consumer resale homes,” Depop provides a way for users to buy and sell second-hand goods. Some Depop sellers earn as much as $ 300,000 a year.

7. Tesla is just one step away from opening a 1950s-style diner at the Supercharger Station in Los Angeles. CEO Elon Musk first tweeted this idea in 2018, but it seems to be happening. Find out more about dinner.

8. BMW has revealed details of two upcoming electric vehicles. Tesla’s challenger plans to launch the $ 55,400 i4 sedan and the $ 83,200 iX SUV in 2022. Check out the new EV photos (and specs).

9. Two veteran VCs are betting on the rise of solo capitalists. Private investors are thriving, but still facing problems, where Sunil Pai and Nick Candito come in. The two funds are looking to solve this problem and help them. See details in our exclusive report.

10. Google has enhanced ad tracking for Android, but it won’t fall short of Apple’s changes. Changes later this year will make it harder for app developers to access information about Android users who don’t want to be tracked across devices. Everything Android users need to know about changes.

Edited by Jordan Erb.

