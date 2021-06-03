Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 with MediaTek 8183 SoC released





ASUS Chromebook Detachable CM3 has been announced. Chromebooks are powered by the OctaCore MediaTek 8183 processor. It is touted as a direct competitor to the Lenovo Chromebook Duet, which also runs ChromeOS. It’s pretty much the same as the Lenovo Chromebook, but with a few more features to further enhance its edge. The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 is currently posted on US brand websites, but there is no information on when it will be available elsewhere.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 Price and Stock Status

The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 with ChromeOS is available, but the company’s website says it’s coming soon. The Chromebook costs $ 349.99 (about Rs. 25,500) for the 64GB storage model and $ 369.99 (about Rs. 27,000) for the 128GB storage model. Asus offers it with the only mineral gray color option.

Specifications and features of Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3

The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 features a 10.5-inch (1,920X1,200 pixels) LCD display with an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a display brightness of 320 nits. It also has stylus support built into the Chromebook itself. It features an OctaCore 2GHz MediaTek 8183 processor, Arm Mali-G72 MP3, 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM, and up to 128GB of eMMC onboard storage.

The removable keyboard attaches to your Chromebook via a POGO pin and acts as a case / cover. The rear, covered with removable fabric, features a dual-hinge built-in kickstand that works in both portrait and landscape. The Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 has an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2-megapixel camera on the front for selfies and video calls.

Asus Chromebook Detachable CM3 connection options include a 3.5mm audio jack and a USB 2.0 Type-C port. The Chromebook has a 27Whr 2-cell lithium-ion battery that can be charged using a Type-C port or a 45W AC adapter. It measures 25.54×16.72×0.79 cm and weighs 510 grams.

