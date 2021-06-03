God of War 2 has been postponed to 2022 and will no longer be exclusive to PS5





It’s official. The God of War sequel has been postponed from the 2021 release window to some time in 2022, and it’s not exclusive to the PS5 console.

Sony Santa Monica published the news on her Twitter account, citing the safety and well-being of “teams, creative partners, and families” as the reason for the delay.

This is not a big surprise given that pandemics have a spillover effect on almost every industry. But the biggest bomb is the confirmation that God of War 2 will be a timeless title.

Sid Schumann, head of the PlayStation Studio, elaborated a bit more on the delay on the PlayStation blog: “We are currently developing two very big, very story-driven games: Horizon Forbidden West and the next God of War. War. And for both of them, they are frankly affected by performance capture and access to talent.

Regarding Horizon Forbidden West, Shuman said the game was “on track for the release of this holiday season,” but added that it wasn’t certain.

“I think we’re on track for the holiday season release, but we’re not sure yet. We’re doing our best to confirm it to you as soon as possible.” Explains Shuman.

Development of God of War began after Horizon Forbidden West, and Schumann said Sony would “make sure Santa Monica Studios delivers the amazing God of War game we want. So we decided to postpone the game to next year. ” play. “

But bad news awaits fans looking forward to the next-generation experience. Schumann said that Holizon Forbidden West, God of War 2, and Gran Turismo 7 are all cross-generation titles, PS4 and Confirmed to appear in both PS5 …

“You can’t build and leave a community of over 110 million PS4 owners. That’s bad news for PS4 fans, and frankly, it’s not a very good business.” Said Shuman.

“If it makes sense to develop both the PS4 and PS5 titles for the next God of War, the GT7 Horizon Forbidden West, we will continue to consider it. PS4 owners If you want to play that game, they can. If you want to play the PS5 version, that game is available.

“That said, it’s also very important to have a showpiece for the PS5, so we’ve developed a Returnal and Ratchet specifically for the PS5.”

God of War really pushed PS4 up in terms of graphics, so I hope the sequel will be the same on PS5, but by making God of War 2 a cross-platform game, the old hardware There may be some compromise in visual fidelity to ensure that it works with the ware. Depending on how much Santa Monica Studio can scale the graphics in your game, its cross-platform nature may prevent you from fully harnessing the power of the PS5.

This can be disappointing for anyone who has played a PS5 restock game and promised to get a high-end PS5 exclusive and got a console.

On the other hand, the global chip shortage that affects the supply of game consoles and graphics cards makes it very difficult to find an inventory for the PS5, or actually the Xbox Series X, right now.

However, Returnal is a great example of a next-generation title that harnesses the power of the PS5. So if you find Sony’s new console, you’ll get a game that justifies your spending of $ 499. Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart should be able to do the same trick, so stay tuned for a review coming out next week. If you don’t want to be completely blind, you can use Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apartprimer to speed up your series.

