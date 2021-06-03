Which Tasks Should Retailers Outsource? — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Outsourcing involves paying a third-party company or freelancer to perform a task.

In many roles, it’s cheaper and more convenient than hiring staff.

Unlike hiring employees, an outsourced company or individual is responsible for their own taxes and benefits and can supply their own equipment and resources. Ideal for part-time roles that require niche talent.

In retail, there are many tasks that should be outsourced. Below are just a few of the tasks you might want to consider outsourcing.

Accounting

Many retail managers can spend a lot of time on accounting tasks such as paying employees, managing tax records, and filing tax returns. In many cases, it makes sense to outsource these tasks to the bookkeeper.

By using an outsourced accounting firm, you can increase the chances of accurate accounting without wasting accounting time.

There are also tax accountants who specialize in the retail industry. When outsourcing accounting firms or individuals, make sure they are certified and have experience with excellent reviews.

marketing

Advertising for retailers can take a lot of time and energy. It makes sense to outsource to a leading marketing agency to promote your business.

This includes tasks such as web development, SEO, social media marketing, graphic design, email marketing and paper marketing.

Some retail managers prefer to take on roles such as social media marketing and email marketing to maintain a personal tone (especially for independent businesses).

However, tasks such as web design, SEO, and graphic design are often in the hands of professionals. These tasks require talent and resources not found in the average retailer.

Marketing outsourcing also has other benefits, such as increasing leads and maintaining brand consistency. Be sure to hire a trusted marketing company with good reviews and rankings.

Cleaning and maintenance

Some retailers may delegate cleaning work to an employee or hire another part-time employee to clean the store in the morning or evening.

Others prefer to outsource cleaning companies. This allows employees to focus on store-related tasks and saves the hassle of hiring a dedicated in-house cleaner. Find a reputable cleaning company that specializes in retailing in your area.

Store maintenance must be outsourced, especially when it comes to air conditioner repairs, electrical repairs, plumbing repairs, and more.

Since such maintenance tasks are rarely needed (often in an emergency), it is advisable to outsource the technician when and where you need it. Find a reliable handyman online that you can call to fulfill these roles.

IT maintenance

Many modern stores rely on live digital software or live e-commerce sites. Bug fixes and application maintenance often require expert expertise and are well worth outsourcing to IT companies.

If you create your own retail software, or pay for a custom-built retail website, the developers of this software / website may maintain it for you.

This may incur ongoing charges (for website maintenance, this may span digital marketing, including services such as SEO and social media marketing).

It’s also worth calling a local IT technician to solve IT problems and, in some cases, provide advice on improving your digital infrastructure. When hiring an IT technician, read the reviews to evaluate your eligibility.

Warehouse storage and delivery

Warehouse storage and delivery are tasks that many online retailers outsource. This saves you the trouble of finding storage space for your inventory and eliminates the need to hire a dedicated delivery driver.

Drop shipping is also available when selling popular branded products. This allows you to find the nearest warehouse or driver where your customers live and reduce delivery times.

If you want to sell your own craft, it may be easier to work with your own warehouse. For local delivery only (such as a local furniture store), you can also hire an in-house delivery team.

However, in most cases it is better to outsource the two services. Always do a survey when looking for warehousing and delivery services. Prices can fluctuate significantly and you need to make sure you have a good reputation.

