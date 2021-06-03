Mammoth or Monterey? Apple will register both names for future macOS releases





On the eve of the Apples WWDC event, two names were registered by the company, and next week we announced a future macOS version that will be announced soon.

The Apples operating system on Mac has been heavily named since its debut in 2000. It started with the names of large cats such as Panther, Tiger, and Leopard, and moved to California landmarks at El Capitan.

Last year there was a slight name change, and after the previous update was an x.1 increment, the version number eventually jumped from 10 to 11. It looks like macOS 12 will be announced at the WWDC developer event next week.

The name of the next macOS version is always tweeted, and it looks like there are two names, one of which is probably the name of the herring.

What features may appear on macOS 12?

Apple wants to give each release of macOS some time to shine, starting with the name. Earlier releases of Big Sur were major updates that brought an updated user interface in addition to support for the M1 Mac.

There are usually large updates, followed by small updates the following year. Previously seen on Sierra and High Sierra in 2016, it dates back to Leopard and Snow Leopard in 2009.

This year’s update seems to follow the same path with improvements and bug fixes for macOS 12, and the next big update happens when the entire line isn’t running on the Intel chip.

Analysis: According to our research-Monterey

That’s why I don’t think macOS 12 is called Mammoth. This implies that the new release sounds very fulfilling, so it could be the name for next year instead.

Apple has trademarked many names for years, some of which are completely unused. However, Monterrey was also registered as a trademark and was recently updated in December, so there is credibility that it may be the name of macOS 12.

(Image credit: JUSTIA trademark)

Another factor is that the Big Sur coastline is very close to Monterey County, California. Being in both areas is almost inevitable, especially if you are driving along the coast. Apple’s naming convention has recently focused on California regions such as Catalina, High Sierra, and Yosemite, so it makes sense that Monterey is the name for macOS 12.

The keynote is confirmed to begin Monday at 6 pm (BST), and Apple will announce iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and watchOS 8 with macOS 12.

Via 9to5Mac

