Microsoft looks ready to boot Windows 11





Microsoft has been teasing the next generation of Windows for months, but the new tip is not only that the company is preparing to update existing Windows 10 software, but also a new version with an operating system number. It suggests that you are preparing a Windows 11.

The software giant announced a new Windows event yesterday, June 24th, promising to announce the next deployment of Windows. The event invitation included an image that looked like the new Windows logo. Only two vertical bars emitted light from the window, creating an outline very similar to the number 11. Microsoft has created an animated version of this image. It was revealed that the company intentionally ignored the horizontal bar.

Microsoft’s Windows events also start at 11:00 AM (Eastern Standard Time). This is not the start time for regular Windows and Surface events. Following the invitation to the event, Microsoft executive Yusuf Mehdi said he had never been so excited about the new version of Windows since Windows 95. This is the first time I’ve heard Microsoft specifically mention that a new version of Windows is approaching.

The invitation to the event arrived just a week after Nadella hinted at the announcement of the next generation of Windows. Nadella has promised that Microsoft will soon share one of the most important Windows updates in the last decade. Microsoft’s chief product officer, Panos Panay, is also teasing the next generation of Windows earlier this year.

If Microsoft was really ready to move beyond Windows 10 to Windows 11, I was hoping to see a big visual change that would reflect that. Microsoft is working on the codename Sun Valley. This is what the company calls a radical visual rejuvenation of Windows.

Major UI changes are planned for Windows.

Many of these visual changes are due to the work Microsoft has completed on Windows 10 X. Windows 10X is a lightweight version of Windows aimed at competing with Chrome OS, but before it’s scrapped. This includes a new Start menu, new system icons, improved File Explorer, and Windows 95 era icons that bring Windows users back in the dialog box. There are also plans to round the corners and update the built-in Windows apps.

Beyond the user interface, Windows is about to undergo significant changes. Microsoft is ready to address many protracted issues with app relocation issues on multiple monitors, future Xbox Auto HDR features, and planned fixes for improved Bluetooth audio support. And it seems.

Perhaps the biggest open issue awaiting fix is ​​the Windows Store. Microsoft has been working on a new app store for Windows in recent months, and there are rumors that it will deviate significantly from the current one. Nadella promises to bring greater financial opportunities to developers and creators of Windows, and the Windows Store looks like an obvious way to do that.

Microsoft has reportedly overhauled the Windows app store to allow developers to submit Windows applications, including browsers such as Chrome and Firefox. This alone will significantly improve the store, but Microsoft may also be considering allowing third-party commerce platforms in your app. This means that Microsoft will not reach out to developers who use its own in-app purchase system.

Some of the changes Microsoft planned for Windows 10X are now being applied to Windows.

So far, Microsoft has only announced a 12% reduction in PC game fees in the Windows Store, but allowing developers to bypass Microsoft’s reduction is a big change.

The move to the Windows 11 brand also backs up Microsoft’s reinvestment in Windows. The software maker showed a renewed interest in Windows last year during a pandemic that demonstrated the importance of operating systems. The use of Windows has skyrocketed as workers and students around the world use laptops and PCs to work from home. PC shipments have also skyrocketed over the past year.

After splitting Windows into two in 2018, Microsoft returned part of its Windows development to Panos Panays last year. The move is a clear admission that Microsoft’s Windows split didn’t work, and after months of Windows 10 development experience, Windows updates were delayed and major new features were missing. However, I’ve encountered many issues with updating Windows.

However, migrating to Windows 11 is a surprise for Microsoft. The company used to call Windows 10 the last version of Windows in a major effort to position the OS as a service that is continuously updated. Windows has monthly updates, but more important changes are usually made twice a year.

Newer versions of Windows will always help you grow your PC sales.Photo: Amelia Holowati Clares / The Verge

However, Microsoft is having a hard time naming these updates. We’ve seen simple dates like Windows 10 Anniversary Update, Fall Creators Update, and November 2019 Update. Microsoft recently adopted yet another naming scheme, referencing updates as 20H1 or 21H1 to indicate both the year of release and part of the year the update began.

Migrating to Windows 11 doesn’t necessarily solve the Microsoft update naming issue, but if the company also adopts point releases like Windows 11.1, both consumers and IT admins will be up to date. It definitely helps you to understand the version quickly.

OEMs can also be happy to see the release of Windows 11. Newer versions of Windows are constantly promoting the sale of new hardware and arousing new interest in operating systems. If Microsoft favors it with the new Windows UI and new look and feel, it will be a classic playbook that has been seen on Windows for decades.

It won’t be long before Microsoft knows if it’s ready to dial the Windows version number up to 11. Live as it is.

