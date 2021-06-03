Google Photos is no longer unlimited: how to switch to Apple’s iCloud Photos





It’s a shame that Google Photos is no longer unlimited. Here’s how iPhone owners can switch to iCloud Photos:

Google Photos users have been spoiled. Over the years, Google has stored as many photos and videos as needed in cloud services as long as Google can slightly reduce quality without dramatically affecting the appearance of our memories. I have allowed. Better yet, it didn’t matter if the user was an Android phone or an iPhone–Google treated everyone equally.

It all stopped on June 1st, when Google officially implemented a 15GB free photo storage limit. For clarity, anything saved to Google Photos before June 1, 2021 remains free and can be retained indefinitely. The new 15 GB limit applies only to those added after June 1st.

iPhone users can take advantage of many of the same features as Google Photos with the built-in photo app. You can sync photos across all Apple devices and search for objects in your photos that contain a specific person. Even better, it performs all the advanced features on your device to keep your photos private.

If Google’s switcheroo advises you to jump to Apple’s iCloud Photos service, you should be aware that there is currently no official Google feature to transfer your library to iCloud. Instead, complete the process yourself. need to do it. This takes a few days after requesting a full copy of your Google Photos library to successfully upload everything to Apple’s servers.

Please note that Apple does not offer free photo storage. Each iCloud account comes with 5GB of free storage. After that, you’ll need to sign up for a paid storage plan from $ 0.99 for 50GB to $ 9.99 for 2TB.

Here’s the easiest way to move from Google Photos to iCloud Photos:

The quickest and easiest way to download the entire Google Photos Library is to use Google’s takeaway site. This feature allows you to select personal data stored on Google’s servers to download copies.

Go to takeout.google.com and sign in to your Google account.At the top of a long list of data options[すべて選択解除]Click to uncheck all the boxes next to the various categories. Scroll down until you find Google Photos and select the check box. Scroll to the bottom of the list[次のステップ]Click the button.

Google chooses the file type and size to split the photo library,[エクスポートを作成]Click.

Google will then display the date the export was created. I made a request on June 2nd and Takeout stated that the export will start processing on June 4th.

When the export is complete, you will receive an email with a link to download your photo library.

It can take a few days to import the entire library, especially if you have a lot of photos and videos.

There are two ways to move your photos to Apple’s iCloud Photos service.

If you’re a Mac user, you can use the Photos app. If you have a PC or don’t want to use the Photos app on your Mac, you can use the iCloud website.

Import photos using the Photos app

After downloading the photo library and opening the ZIP file, open the photo app on your Mac.At the menu bar[ファイル]>[インポート]Click and select the folder where your photo library is stored.[インポートのレビュー]Click and[すべての新しい写真をインポート]Click.

This process can take some time, depending on the size of your photo library and the speed of your Mac. If your Mac is old and your library is a few gigabytes large, it’s a good idea to start the process before bed and run it overnight.

Once the import is complete, your photos and videos will be uploaded to Apple’s iCloud Photos service, as long as Apple’s iCloud Photos service is enabled.Of the menu bar[写真]Click and[設定]You can check if it is turned on by clicking.[iCloud 写真]Select the check box next to.

Upload photos using iCloud.com

Another option is to use Apple’s iCloud website to upload your photo library. First, go to iCloud.com and sign in with your Apple ID. next,[写真]Select the icon and at the top of the web page[アップロード]Click the icon. It looks like an iCloud icon with an up arrow.

Select the photos you want to save to iCloud and[アップロード]Click. Alternatively, you can drag and drop the file you want to upload directly into your browser window.

As with the Photos app, this process can take some time, depending on the number of photos and videos you upload and the speed of your internet. If you have slow connections, large libraries, or both, it’s a good idea to start this at night and run it while you sleep.

If you’re not happy with the switch to iCloud, see a comparison of all cloud storage services. iCloud is more than just a photo storage service. You can replace Dropbox with this trick. Sign up for Apple One and you’ll get a great deal.

