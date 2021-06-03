Razer Announces First E3 Keynote Event





Razer’s next E3 Keynote event, hosted by CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan, will showcase the latest hardware from the gaming lifestyle brand.

Gaming hardware and peripherals maker Razer will be hosting its first keynote at E3 2021.

The presentation itself will be led by Razer CEO and co-founder Min-Liang Tan, who will unveil a series of new products, discussing the future of the brand. The event is one of the major keynotes of the game-focused convention and will run for approximately 45 minutes.

Related: E3 2021: How to Watch Devolver Digital Press Conference (& Expectations)

“[E3] Has always emphasized the best of the year in the video game industry with the participation of the world’s leading video game brands. Must be provided, “reads a statement released by Razer.

Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

The actual keynote will use “a whole new augmented reality format that fuses live and virtual spaces to provide an immersive presentation experience.” It incorporates E3’s existing interactive overlays, allowing viewers to attend the show.

After the keynote event, a follow-up showcase called RazerStore Live will give fans a closer look at the hardware announced. At live virtual events, “game celebrities” will make hands-on announcements, product launches, and gifts. It is unknown at this time how long the RazerStore live event will last.

Related: E3 2021: How to watch a press conference between Microsoft and Bethesda (& Expectations)

As for what Razer will reveal in the keynote, no definitive details about the products fans can expect have yet been announced. Given the scale of the event, new iterations of the brand’s iconic keyboards, headsets and gaming laptops are likely to emerge. Optimistic fans may want a glimpse into Razer’s smart mask, Project Hazel, with a microphone, ventilator, and built-in lighting.

Founded in 2005, Razer has cemented its position as one of the world’s leading gaming peripherals companies. Self-proclaimed a “lifestyle brand for gamers,” Razer is known primarily for its flashy keyboards and headsets.

Razer’s E3 Keynote will take place on June 14th at 3:00 pm PST / 6:00 pm EST. Fans can watch the event on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook, and Twitter’s official Razer channel.

Read more: E3 2021: All exhibitors (and exhibits) announced so far

Source: Razer

Hulk: Kates and Otley are Marvel’s posthumous creative team

About the author Brad Lang (39 articles published)

Brad Lang is CBR’s video game news editor and has been a game journalist since 2019. He holds a Master’s degree in Creative Writing and has books on Critical Hits, Staff Magazine, Rock and Paper Shotgun. When I’m not playing video games, I’m skateboarding injured, collecting old school metal records, and looking for my cat Nemesis. If you’re looking for him, you can find Brad on Twitter at @icebearlycoping.

Other works by Brad Lang

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos