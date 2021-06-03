The Philips Hue app makes extensive overhauls with new features and faster response times





Signify has begun a major redesign of the mobile Philips Hue app with enhanced functionality, ease of use and response time. We had to try the app early on before launch.

Home Screen

The all-new home screen in the Hue app shows all rooms and zones, which you can reorganize by long-pressing and dragging. From this view, you can control the brightness of the entire room and turn the room on and off.

Some users of the Hue system need multiple bridges, whether they run into the device limits of one bridge or need one elsewhere. In V4 of the Hue app, users of multiple bridges will see a new bridge icon in the upper left corner to easily navigate between the bridges they have set up.

In addition to tabs, with new automation tabs and exploration tabs, there are settings tabs.

State of the room

Tap a room to see the best visuals of the redesigned app. Users can see their scenes and lights all in one place.

Controls for the entire room remain at the top, allowing you to adjust the brightness of the entire room to turn it on and off. Below is the scene, followed by the individual lights. Along with all scenes, it’s also a shortcut to the scene gallery.

Updated color picker and room view

Signify includes some new professionally selected scenes from this update. These scenes allow users to “experience the richness of Hue without having to do anything themselves.” Users can continue to upload their own photos, and the improved color extraction feature allows lights to capture the mood of the image.

Tap the light to open the overlaid color picker instead of another page. New to the color picker is a left-handed user mode that simplifies the operation of the south foot.

communication

Version 4.0 is much faster and more responsive. From bridges to lights to clouds, everything is backed up. When you press a switch on the wall or control the lighting with Siri, the Hue app displays UI changes in near real time.

Part of this is driven by the new firmware updates required for the V2 Hue Bridge. Prior to the update, the Hue app often saw delays of up to 30 seconds, but V4.0 has significantly improved it.

automation

With this update, Signify will remove the “routine” and rename it to “automation”. Automation is a more common term in the smart home world, opening up more possibilities compared to simple routines.

Instead of splitting into multiple views, everything is now available in one tab. You can view all the automations you have created. Of course, there are also Hue Labs for users who are using features.

Updated automation tab

More user guidance when creating automation. This app categorizes different types of automation and explains what they are. Pre-built automation is also more intelligent. For example, the morning scene will auto-populate the start time at 6:30 am on weekday mornings with a clear indicator that it will repeat.

Automation can now also be turned off at a set time. Continuing with the morning example, you could create an automated rule that slowly brightens the lights at 6:30 am on weekdays, reaches maximum brightness by 7 am, and turns off automatically by 7:45 am. I will. That way, you don’t have to worry about pressing a switch or turning off the lights. It just happens automatically.

Users can now combine sunrise or sunset commands with off commands. Therefore, instead of turning the porch lights on at sunset and off at sunrise, you can turn them on just before sunset and turn them off at midnight, which is usually not waiting for guests.

Finally, Signify has improved multi-user support. Prior to the update, I was able to turn off the lights when my partner left home while at home. But they are left behind in the dark. Version 4.0 solves this by checking if someone else is at home first. According to Hue app users, the lights are turned off only when the house is empty. The same applies when returning home. If your wife comes home before you, her “homecoming” scene will be triggered, but not in your case.

At a press event, Signify executives foretold the next new feature called Dynamic Scenes, which is not yet ready. Dynamic scenes intelligently switch the lights in the scene to bring them to life. It will be available soon in a future Hue app update.

Currently available

The updated Philips Hue app is now available for download. This is a free app for both iPhone and iPad. According to Signify, this is a gradual rollout, so it can take several days if you don’t see the updates right away. Alternatively, you can force an update attempt by removing the app from your device and re-downloading it.

