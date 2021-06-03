NASA investigates the divergent fate of Earth’s mysterious twins at Goddard’s DAVINCI +





DAVINCI + will send a 1-meter-diameter spacecraft to combat the heat and pressure near the surface of Venus and explore the atmosphere from above the clouds to near the surface of terrain that may have passed the continent. During the last few kilometers of free fall (shown here), the spacecraft will capture spectacular images and chemical measurements of Venus’s deepest atmosphere for the first time.Credits: NASA GSFC visualizations by CI Labs Michael Lentz and others

Earth and Venus are similar in size and position, but today they are completely different worlds. The Earth has a sea of ​​water and abundant life forms, but Venus is dry and very difficult to live in. About 70% of Earth’s distance is a little closer to the Sun, but Venus is much hotter and its surface temperature is high enough to melt lead. The scorched landscape is obscured by a cloud of sulfuric acid, which is covered by a thick atmosphere consisting mainly of carbon dioxide at a pressure more than 90 times that of the Earth.

But scientists have said that in earlier times Venus could have resembled Earth, perhaps for billions of years, with a sea of ​​water where life could live. I think there is a possibility. They hypothesize that something caused a “runaway greenhouse effect” on Venus’ atmosphere, raising temperatures and evaporating the ocean. NASA’s DAVINCI + mission is to explore Venus, determine if it is habitable, and understand how these similar worlds followed different fate.

“Venus is about climate change, habitability evolution, and what happens when the planet loses its surface sea for a long time,” said James Garvin, senior researcher at DAVINCI + in NASA’s Goddard space flight. “Rosetta no Ishi” for reading records Located in the heart of Greenbelt, Maryland. “But Venus is” difficult “. In an innovative way on missions like DAVINCI +. That’s why we call our mission “DAVINCI +” after Leonardo da Vinci’s inspiration and visionary Renaissance thinking that goes beyond science to engineering, technology and even art. I named it.

The scientific impact of DAVINCI + is expected to extend beyond the solar system to Venus-like planets (exoplanets) orbiting other stars, and are expected to be common and important for NASA’s upcoming James Webb Space Telescope. Will be the target. However, these planets can be difficult to interpret, especially if they are covered with thick clouds like Venus.

Giada Arney, Deputy Chief Researcher at NASA’s DAVINCI +, said, “Venus is an’exoplanet in our backyard’and a ground truth to improve the computer model used to interpret exoplanets. Providing will help you understand these distant analog worlds. Goddard. “But there’s a lot we don’t understand about Venus yet. That’s where DAVINCI + comes in. Excitingly, Venus If it was habitable in the past, some exoplanets may also be habitable! So, a study of the evolution of DAVINCI + Venus’s study shows how the habitable world can be found elsewhere in the universe. It may help us to better understand how distributed and habitable planets evolve over time in a general sense. “

Mission, Noble Gas, Chemistry, Imaging Plus Deep Atmospheric Venus Survey consists of spacecraft and spacecraft. Spacecraft track cloud movement and map surface composition by measuring heat release from the surface of Venus, which escapes into space through a huge atmosphere. The probe descends into the atmosphere and samples its chemicals, temperature, pressure, and wind. The spacecraft also took the first high-resolution image of Alpha Regio, an ancient highland twice as large as Texas, with rugged mountains, and past crustal waters affected surface material. Look for evidence.

DAVINCI + is above and inside the planetary atmosphere to answer key questions about how Venus was formed, evolved, and perhaps lost its habitability (and perhaps the surface oceans of the past). Use observations from both. Its natural vertical mobility extends from the top of the atmosphere through clouds, deep into the atmosphere to just above the surface, and 3D imaging of mountain landscapes with detailed chemistry.Credits: NASA GSFC Visualization and CI Lab Michael Lentz and colleagues

The launch is scheduled for 2030, with two flybys of Venus before the spacecraft descends. Flybys are the first step in a remote sensing mission to study atmospheric circulation and map surface composition. Approximately two years later, the spacecraft is released for atmospheric exploration during the descent and lasts approximately one hour before landing on Alpha Regio.

Stephanie Getty, Deputy Principal Researcher at NASA Goddard’s DAVINCI +, said: “DAVINCI + uses proven equipment for today’s most innovative scientific problems on Venus and provides chemistry, geochemical, and atmospheric dynamics datasets that produce the next great discovery and the next great discovery. We are excited to bring a vibrant scientific community to our journey. Questions about Venus and the world like Venus. “

The probe contains four instruments. Two of them, the Venus Mass Spectrometer (VMS) and the Venus Tunable Laser Spectrometer (VTLS), conducted the first complete composition study of the entire section of Venus’ atmospheric gas, and how, when, and why of Venus. Look for clues as to whether Venus has occurred. The climate may have changed dramatically. The third instrument, the Venus Atmospheric Structure Survey (VASI), has 10 times (or more) pressure, temperature, and wind from an altitude of about 70 kilometers (43.5 miles) to the surface of previous Venus probes. Measure at high resolution. After the spacecraft has fallen under a thick layer of clouds, the Venus Descent Imager (VenDI) will take hundreds of near-infrared images of the Alpha Regio Highlands, which the team will use to map the terrain and composition. .. These images provide a Venus-specific landscape in high resolution (near the surface) typical of a lander.

The spacecraft will be equipped with a suite of four cameras called VISOR (Venus Imaging System from Orbit for Orbital Reconnaissance). One camera reacts to UV light and tracks the movement of clouds in the atmosphere. In addition, a series of three near-infrared-sensitive cameras identify surface composition on a regional scale by analyzing the near-infrared heat emission from the surface as the spacecraft passes through the night side of Venus. can do. Since the composition of rocks can be affected by water, these images provide clues as to how the ancient ocean formed the crust of Venus. The camera suite provides the first configuration map of Ishtar Terra, a high-latitude “continent” of Venus with a height range of up to 6.8 miles (11 kilometers). Ishtar could be the last manifestation of a type of Venusian plate tectonics that was closed when the ocean disappeared about a billion years ago.

NASA Goddard is the lead research institute, not only project system engineering for developing spacecraft flight systems, but also project management for missions. Goddard will work with the University of Michigan to build sensor systems for VMS equipment and VASI equipment. Goddard also leads the project’s scientific support team.

A key partner is Lockheed Martin in Denver, Colorado, with a parachute and probe to build an aeroshell and backshell (intrusion and descent system) to bring the probe into the atmosphere and place it in the proper descent orbit. Provide a carrier. Flyby telecom systems for spacecraft, spacecraft, flyby science platforms for the VISOR camera suite, and carrier / orbit spacecraft. The Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory in Laurel, Maryland provides bidirectional frontier radios used by missions for communications between spacecraft and spacecraft, as well as scientific leadership on VASI elements. NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Pasadena, California provides VTLS equipment. The Marine Space Science System in San Diego, Calif. Offers cameras including the VenDI descent camera and orbit / flyby VISOR suite. NASA’s Langley Research Center in Hampton, Virginia provides support for entry descent systems, and NASA’s Ames Research Center at Moffett Federal Airfield in Silicon Valley, California, collaborates on thermal protection systems and entry system measurement systems. I will. KinetX, Inc. of Tempeh, Arizona will support flight dynamics and orbit development with Goddard and Lockheed Martin.

Discovery Program class missions such as DAVINCI + complement NASA’s large-scale “flagship” planetary science exploration and start smaller missions with less resources and shorter development time. The goal is to achieve excellent results. They are managed for NASA’s Planetary Sciences Department by the Planetary Mission Program Office of the Marshall Space Flight Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The mission is designed and led by Principal Investigators who form a team of scientists and engineers working on important scientific issues related to the solar system.

