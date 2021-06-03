AMD’s FidelityFX Super-Resolution Includes Wide Family GPU Support





When AMD announced RDNA2, it promised to announce a new GPU rendering solution comparable to Nvidia’s DLSS. The company is currently sharing some additional technology details, which will be announced on June 22nd.

FidelityFX super-resolution is not the same as DLSS. This technology is part of AMD’s GPUOpen program, and AMD promises to support a much wider range of GPUs than it currently supports DLSS 1.0 or 2.0. AMD currently plans to support FSR on RDNA2, RDNA, and Vega GPUs. Although not supported to the same extent on Nvidia hardware, AMD will provide support for Pascal, Ampere, and Turing. I’m not sure exactly which games support FSR, but this feature seems to require at least some developer help. Intel is also reportedly considering support for FSR.

AMD states that more than 10 games and engines will add support for FSR in 2021, but we only know Godfall. So far, the company’s details aren’t clear, but it claims to offer four different quality modes: Ultra Quality, Quality, Balanced, and Performance.

On paper, AMD claims a huge performance improvement, with the 6800 XT starting at 49 fps in native 4K and reaching 150 fps in performance mode. These benefits are not sneezing. However, early quality data is not promising. I would like to emphasize that this is early data, but companies usually do their best for this kind of demo.

Due to the upload size limit of the backend file, I can’t link to the full size image posted by Anandtech, so I tried to enlarge only a part of it.

I’m zooming in firmly here, so nothing looks great. However, the amount of blur on the right side of the image is quite noticeable. This may be due to AMD being strictly dependent on FSR spatial upscaling and not containing information from motion vectors. This is similar to how DLSS 1.0 worked with Nvidia. The problem is that Nvidia’s DLSS 1.0 didn’t work.

Another tight zoom cropped from below the same image. Considerable details are lost here. This doesn’t mean you lose track of AMD’s bigger points. The company has shown that the GTX 1060 is running 1.41 times faster, and such performance gains clearly come with a quality trade-off. In the first place, it’s not clear if FSR is better than simply accepting low-resolution targets.

A game running at 2560×1440 draws far more pixels than a game running at 1080p. Based on this screenshot, it’s not clear if virtual gamers won’t benefit from 1080p and the slightly aggressive advanced settings.

It may take some time for Nvidia to shape the DLSS, and it may take some time for AMD to work on the FSR. Let’s see what the company will announce in the coming weeks. Backward compatibility is, at least, very nice.

