The new MacBook Pro is reportedly announced at WWDC 2021 – BGR





Leaks are divided about the actual over-the-counter launch of notebooks, but it is widely expected that Apple will soon announce a high-end 2021 MacBook Pro model. Some reports say the redesigned MacBook Pro will be available in the summer, but some reports say laptops may be available to buyers later this year. A recent report shows that two key components of this year’s major MacBook Pro models will begin shipping in the summer. These are mini LED screens and the new M2 Custom System on Chip (SoC) Silicon.

Apple may announce two new MacBook Pro flavors at WWDC 2021 in just a few days, even if the new macOS device can’t be pre-ordered right after the event. Leaker said a few days ago that the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros will be announced at the June 7 keynote. An analyst repeated the same opinion.

Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives said in a note to investors that he saw MacRumors seeing Apple planning to unveil two new MacBook Pro models at the main event at WWDC 2021 on Monday. T.

Apple’s developer meetings are reserved for software announcements, but Apple occasionally announces new hardware. As mentioned earlier, the 2021 MacBook Pro is rumored to undergo a major redesign and should be properly introduced through a press event rather than a simple press release announcement.

First of all, Apple is expected to make a leap from 13.3 inches to 14 inches when it comes to the screen size of the smallest Pro model, which was when Apple replaced the 15-inch MacBook with a 16-inch model a few years ago. It’s the same type as the upgraded 15-inch MacBook. Rumor has it that the entry-level 13.3-inch MacBook Pro will survive the launch of the 14-inch version.

In addition, both 14-inch and 16-inch laptops feature mini LED displays, and screen upgrades are only available on the current largest 2021 iPad Pro.

The new laptop also offers a new chassis with flat edges that follows Apple’s existing iMac and iPad Pro designs. More interesting than the new chassis, there are rumors that Apple will bring back some ports that Pro users want, such as HDMI and SD slots. The new MacBook Pro will also include the MagSafe charging feature, which Apple removed in its last redesign a few years ago. According to the same report, the Touch Bar keyboard may be permanently obsolete.

Finally, the new MacBook Pro should offer better performance than the existing 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with an M1 processor. Rumor has it that Apple is introducing an M2 processor for the redesigned MacBook Pro. Ives calls the SoC M1, but it doesn’t. One of the benefits of quitting Intel is that Apple can upgrade chips on a regular and predictable schedule, rather than waiting for Intel to roll out next-generation chips. The M1 is already available on four different Macs, including the 13.3-inch MacBook Air and Pro, Mac mini, and the new 24-inch iMac. It makes sense for Apple to release an upgraded SoC with the macOS hardware set coming in late 2021.

Wedbush analysts didn’t provide additional details about the new MacBook Pro, but said Apple has “some surprises” saved for WWDC, including the new laptop. Ives also said that the iPhone 13 series will have up to 1TB of storage, according to a recent report. He also said Apple unveiled AR glasses at WWDC 2022 and the Apple Car will follow in 2024.

