Battle of Steeltown –Ghost Garage Guide





Solving the scrapyard puzzle reveals the entrance to the ghost garage where you meet Blue and the ghost gang. The area is littered with traps that need to be disarmed with Sneaky Shit and Explosives. The front door also leads to shootouts, but secret passages and side streets can be used to avoid all hostile encounters. Here’s a ghost garage walkthrough and guide to Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown.

Note: For more information on Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown and base games, see Guides / Features Hubs and Extended Tutorials. Also note that this guide contains minor spoilers.

Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown Walkthrough – Ghost Garage Guide

Open the left door (Lockpicking 6) and find the chest containing the craft recipes for the 4x Tellurium and Destructive Energy Converters.

There is also another hidden door that you can pass through. It leads to a cave system with some loot and a pretty quaint bathroom.

The chest (Rock Pick 9) in this room contains four telluriums, but the strange object here is a blue talking toilet called the Secret Head. Choose Kiss Ass 7 or Mechanics 7 for a friendly chat.

Beyond this point, there is a toaster (Toaster Repair 7) with 5x Tellurium and Elite Ignition Spear blueprints. The door here leads to the main area where Blue and his companions are. We recommend that you do not pass here yet.

Instead, go right in the hallway (when entering the ghost garage). There are several members of the Ghost Gang here, but you can sneak up to avoid discoveries.

Use the terminal (Nerd Stuff 5) to disable the Tesla Coil safety system. Then he stepped on the plate and knocked out the two gangsters in the room.

Further up the rampway, there is another soldier named Rank Ravi. I sneak past him and enter a small room. Set the toaster to a 20-second timer to distract the rabbi. Get out and use the terminal on the northeast wall. Hidden commands are displayed when using Nerd Stuff 6. Once Rank Ravi enters the room, run the “Fuck Rank Ravi – Trapped in the Closet” command to lock him in. You can search the container for loot (that is, Grounded Exo Suit / Helm) and interact with other terminals. Disable the turret.

Note: The door to the small room does not appear to be closed, but Rabbi’s conversation implies that he is trapped inside. This is probably just a visual bug.

Encounter with Blue, what to do with Di, and Synapse Degauser

Instead of rushing into the main area, you can use the intercom to talk to Blue. There are two attack options, including a hard ass 6 that demoralizes the enemy. However, you can talk using Kiss Ass 5. Blue says he was Mercum’s partner (or lover) until the two broke up. Although Markham once seemed to be a good man, altruism was replaced by cold and harsh realism.

Similarly, Blue added that Markham had reprogrammed to be perfectly loyal to the die, causing the robot to send a message that Steeltown was a safe haven for synths. When the synths arrived, they It was quickly taken away by Markham and trapped in a computing engine running the location. Then you have several options.

Believe in Blue’s story – this causes him to reprogram Di. Decline Blue’s offer-you can now arrest him. Attack Blue – This leads to a fight and you need to send him.

Note: If you believe Blue will take on the event, consider giving you the Synaptic Degausser, the device that Mercum needs to reset the synth and computing engine. Blue’s response is based on the actions you have taken so far, such as thinking that the synth is a sensory entity, acknowledging Di’s consent, exposing Radrow’s abuse, and preventing unnecessary loss of life. I will. If your morals are right, Blue can get a Synaptic Degausser. If you choose any other option, you can still enter the room and grab it.

In any case, check the room behind the blue.

There are some weapons and a container containing 20x tellurium. There is a conversation table called Handcraft. This table “Brothers” will help you create the item, and the character you talk to him will get the “Hand of Help” perk (+1 weapon mods and armor mods). You can also instruct Handcraft to go to Ranger HQ to help with your crafting needs. Synapse degausers are available on the blue drafting table.

Once that’s done, be sure to leave the area and save before reaching the Steeltown gateway. Wasteland 3: There are fateful choices described in the Steeltown Battle Walkthrough and the next part of the guide.

Note: Shortly after, you can revisit the Ghost Garage after completing the next steps in the DLC’s main quest. Again, there’s the Easter Egg Battle, which we’ll discuss in the Epilogue section.

Wasteland 3: The Battle of Steeltown is available on Steam. Check out our Guides / Features Hubs and Extended Walkthroughs for more information.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos