Apple WWDC 2021 Rumors: What You Know And What You Don’t Know





In less than a week at Apple’s WWDC, there’s a lot of speculation about what’s going to happen at Cupertino. Of course, WWDC is the Worldwide Developer’s Conference, always focused on developer-related content, but Apple has historically shared big news as part of the event.

Let’s take a look at the news that is almost certainly available and the news that we will consider within the limits of our potential.

What we know

Apple will always announce new OS versions at WWDC. This will take developers three to four months to update their products to match new OS features and changes, which builds expectations ahead of Apple’s fall launch of the big iPhone. It’s also a good way to do it.

Victory Wrap

Hopefully it will be a good help for your blessing coming from California. At the last WWDC, Apple announced the move to Apple Silicon-based Macs. This is one of the most ambitious and successful technology migrations we have ever seen. Apple deserves a win for that.

Consumer satisfaction with the new Mac is surprisingly high, mainly because the M1 chip has significantly improved performance over its predecessor. Expect Apple to talk about the number of Apple Silicon native Mac applications and comment on user ingestion.

We also hope AirTags will win, and Apple is discussing locator recruitment levels within the first few months of launch. We can expect to spin growing privacy concerns as a new consumer-friendly privacy feature.

Mac OS “tok” update

Considering how much it was introduced in Mac OS 11 “Big Sur” last year, this year is expected to be almost a “tok” year. As many of you may know, Apple has a regular interval between OS upgrades.

Large upgrades with many new features are generally considered “tik” upgrades, while upgrades with internal improvements and a slightly smaller new feature set are considered “tok” upgrades.

Sure, we’re hoping that iOS-related migration features will be added to MacOS, adding other features to both the UI and applications, but we expect this year to be a “tok” year.

iOS “tok” year

Similarly, iOS 14 is a major upgrade with various new UI features. More importantly, iOS 14 is full of problems, just as Adrian Kingsley-Hughes reported yesterday.

It’s very unlikely that Apple will admit the problem, but expect discussions about improving reliability, performance, and battery life. Don’t expect a radical feature upgrade.

It seems to be iPadOS “tik”

Apple just announced the ridiculously powerful iPad Pro just a few months ago (and we’re still waiting for our product here at Camp David). These new iPad Pros are based on the same M1 chip as the very fast new Apple Silicon Mac. The problem is that these new iPads are almost ridiculously overwhelmed by what the iPadOS 14 can do.

Therefore, we hope that iPadOS 15 will improve it and add a number of new “computer” level features. Apple has long argued that iOS and MacOS will not be integrated, but expect some features to move from Mac to iOS.

One of the key features we expect is better external screen management, where the external screen is formatted to match the display and its own content, rather than just a mirror of the main screen.

What we don’t know

That’s fine for any announcement event, but Apple has been doing well lately and is likely to try to pack more announcements into WWDC. The rumored factory is working overtime, but it has long been known that rumors are notorious for being unreliable. For example, AirTags has been rumored since at least 2019.

With that in mind, everything I discuss in this column from now on is pure speculation.

WatchOS update, but no hardware tips

The Apple Watch, in the words of ZDNet’s Liam Tung, “dominates the wearable market completely.” So you’re bound to expect new watchOS features, but don’t expect hardware hints. Features that may take advantage of new features such as glucose monitoring will not be discussed until the Apple Watch Series 7 launches in the fall.

One thing to keep in mind is which devices will be unavailable with watchOS 8? WatchOS 7 supports Series 1 and Series 2 watches, and all iPhone models prior to the iPhone 6s. It’s unlikely that Apple will discontinue support for the Series 3 Watch just because Apple is still selling the Series 3 Watch as a new product. But will the iPhone 6s fall? perhaps.

Is it tvOS … or homeOS?

Yesterday, MacRumors reported that Apple posted job listings containing the term “homeOS.” It seems that it was deleted immediately. Is Apple Strengthening Home Control Games? Will Apple TV, HomePods, and Siri be combined to be considered to compete with Alexa? If the company does that, homeOS will Any name will be just as good.

New Mac, new chip?

Finally, there’s a problem with the new Mac. Apple rarely announces Macs at WWDC, so don’t hold your breath. That said, there are gaps in the professional Apple silicon product line, such as the 16-inch MacBook Pro (which is rumored to add an SD card slot). This is the insane Mac Pro (and its hybrid brother, the iMac Pro), and the 27-inch iMac.

There were also rumors of a new, slimmer Mac mini Pro. Hmm … where did you find out about the Mac mini Pro?

New MacOS name, moaning old man gag

Finally, it’s a tradition for Apple to introduce the name of the new MacOS version at WWDC. But first, Apple’s senior vice president of software engineering, Craig Federighi, goes on stage and makes a moaning dad joke about California-related names that Apple has considered and abandoned.

Don’t be shy about Dad Joke, I’d like to suggest MacOS Ono. Oh no … given this year’s failure, it’s probably more appropriate for iOS. What about MacOS Arbuckle because Apple is interested in AR? What about MacOS Secret Town in honor of Apple’s continued pursuit of secrets before the product launch? My personal favorite is MacOS. This is Zzyzx. This approaches zyzzy and makes me smile.

What do you think? What should Apple name MacOS 12? Stream WWDC Keynotes? Let us know in the comments below.

You can follow the daily updates of my project on social media. Follow us on Twitter @DavidGewirtz, Facebook at Facebook.com/DavidGewirtz, Instagram at Instagram.com/DavidGewirtz, and YouTube at YouTube.com/DavidGewirtzTV.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos