Geekbench reveals new variation of OnePlus Nord CE 5G





The OnePlus Nord CE 5G is here at Geekbench, and the list reveals new variants of the device. 12GB RAM model is now available on the website.

For clarity, rumors and leaks so far have mentioned the 6GB and 8GB RAM models. These two models are said to be available with 64GB and 128GB of storage, respectively.

Geekbench seems to have unveiled a new variant of the OnePlus Nord CE 5G

Well, this new variant seems to contain more RAM, but I’m not sure about storage. Storage information is not mentioned in Geekbench, but it can contain 128GB or 256GB of storage.

By the way, this device has surfaced with the “EB2103” model number. That said, the device is fueled by a Qualcomm chip, codenamed “lito.” Rumor has it that you may be considering the Snapdragon 750G here. By the way, this chip is clocked at 1.8GHz.

Geekbench also states that this device is powered by Android 11. This is expected at this point. In addition to Android 11, OnePlus comes pre-installed with its own skin, OxygenOS 11.

The device scored 621 points for a single core and 1,789 points for Geekbench’s multi-core test. However, don’t pay too much attention to these results, as this is likely to be a pre-release version of the phone.

The device will be available on June 10th.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be official on June 10th. So far, a great deal of information has surfaced. CAD-based rendering of the phone was revealed along with its specifications.

The device is said to have a 6.4-inch fullHD + AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. It comes with a 4,500mAh battery and supports 30W fast wired charging. More spec-related information was revealed yesterday. Click here for more information.

The OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available in both India and Europe, but OnePlus may announce its availability in more markets in the future. Details will be announced on June 10th, so please be patient.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos