Samurai Warriors 5 Preview-Game Reactor

The last time I played Samurai Warriors was during the PlayStation 2. I remember the quarrel between the Shin Sangoku Musou crowd and those who loved the Samurai Warriors title. I have a keen interest in history and can report that the series is moving in that direction. It is well known for its deep roots in an accurate history focused on feudal Japan. Like the previous work, it is set in the Warring States period, but the fifth work is designed as a reboot of the series. This era was characterized by constant civil war and political conspiracy in Japan. It is a good medium for exploring the times. This is a bit of a reboot of the series, which means it’s a gentler step for new players. This has been confirmed in my first two chapters.

We first follow Nobunaga Oda, who seeks to unify Japan under his control. This trip is more compact than it has been for years. The developers really worked hard to make the historic setting as authentic and accurate as possible. However, the gameplay is exactly the opposite, as each level is designed to make the character a very powerful avatar. You go around and literally shatter thousands of soldiers. With the push of a button, you can activate a mega attack, making combat easier. When the meter is maximized, you can also activate the character’s special move. Of course, you can also block attacks, ride a horse to speed things up, and train your character with a role-playing system. You’re not the only one on the battlefield, but soldiers and key characters under your command are leading your troops and can be upgraded by unlocking abilities.

To improve your character, you need to kill thousands of anonymous soldiers, named bosses, and get rewarded on the map. You can also find new weapons that you can upgrade and make them stronger. There are many things that can be improved as a player. Examples include soldiers, officers, weapons, and abilities. This is done by paying in the currency earned after each battle by paying the required upgrades. This release didn’t give you an accurate view of every aspect of the system, but otherwise it’s robust enough to act as a pillar for repetitive game design. The question is whether it’s enough to entertain until the end of the game.

Starting at the first level, anyone who enjoys titles like Dynasty Warriors or Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity can relax. It literally means killing soldiers, helping allies, and completing missions. The goal is to win the battle, and it is essentially you who change each level of conflict in your favor. The missions marked on the minimap will almost always push you in the right direction. On the battlefield, you may encounter much more powerful warriors who need to think a little more than just pressing one of the attack buttons. In these duels, I realized that something more interesting was happening to this experience. There was a risk of being killed here, and I moved away from the iterative nature of other stages. I also felt that there was more interest in combo attacks than before.

Somewhat strong characters are scattered throughout the level as small mini bosses with unique names and personalities that help attract players. Many of these aren’t required, but you have to win the battle and these characters can help. It was especially these enemies that stopped the meter from rising further when my combo attacks began to exceed 1000. But don’t expect super-animated combat like Batman: Arkham Knight or Mortal Kombat. Instead, combat looks very typical in this genre. Enemies sometimes overreact, flying like bowling pins or hitting bamboo against a concrete wall.

There can be obvious story discrepancies between the story and the game design. On the other hand, a serious story is told in an animated cutscene that sets the tone of the game. So we follow the path of a young ruler trying to conquer the whole of Japan. On the other hand, when you enter the world with a weapon, you suddenly use a fire sword and other natural elements. You flip and use a mega attack that throws thousands of soldiers into the graveyard on your own. Beautiful graphic styles, serious tones, and soothing music can make it a little harder to take interactive elements seriously. Despite its criticism, it’s funny in a strange way. More people than I must have thought about this contrast and the value of entertainment still offered.

I’m not going to argue that this is a bad thing. On the contrary, despite the repetitive nature inherent in this form of entertainment, it was friendly, fun and had a moment. The biggest complaint I have is that almost nothing happens about the development of this genre. Samurai Warriors 5 isn’t an evolution, but it seems to have been a solid addition to this genre and this game series. Isn’t it irresistible to fans? From what I’ve seen, played, and tested, I think it’s worth keeping an eye out, even if you’ve never seen anything like that before. It’s easy to play and allows a lot of mistakes. I haven’t participated in this very specially designed format title for a while, so I was surprised at how interesting they are still.

