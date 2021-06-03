Noise Air Buds Mini TWS earphones, 14.2mm driver, touch control launched in India





The Noise Air Buds Mini True Wireless Stereo (TWS) earphones were launched in India as the company’s latest low-budget product. With a stem-style design, it weighs only 4.4 grams per earphone. It also has sports touch control and water resistance. Noise Air Buds Mini uses its Tru Bass and Hyper Sync technologies to enhance the listening experience. In addition, the battery life when using the charging case is up to 15 hours.

Noise Air Buds Mini Price, Stock Status in India

Noise Air Buds Mini costs Rs. 1,499 in India. Available in two colors, Jet Black and Pearl White, both will be available from June 25th on the Noise website or on Flipkart. In particular, Flipkart lists 1,999 colors. Gadgets 360 contacted Noise for clarity, and a spokeswoman for the company said the price difference was due to technical issues and the actual price of the Noise Air Buds Mini was Rs. 1,499.

Noise Air Buds Mini Specifications / Features

The Noise Air Buds Mini comes with a 14.2mm driver, and the company says it provides powerful bass thanks to Tru Bass technology. There is Bluetooth v5 for connections that support SBC and AAC codecs. It can be paired with both Android and iOS devices. According to the noise, the Air Buds Mini lasts up to 3.5 hours on a single charge, and the charging case extends the battery life by a total of 15 hours by 11.5 hours. The earphones themselves charge in 1.5 hours, and the charging case can take up to 2 hours via the USB Type-C port.

The Noise Air Buds Mini is IPX4 sweat and water resistant and weighs only 4.4 grams each. The charging case weighs 27.2 grams. It comes with hands-free calling, call switching, and voice assistant support such as Siri and Google Assistant. Touch controls allow you to control volume, tracks, calls and activate voice assistants. Hyper Sync technology allows you to connect the Noise Air Buds Mini to your paired device as soon as you open the charging case. Each earphone has its own microphone for calls.

Vineet Washington is based in Delhi on new technologies for games, smartphones, audio devices, and Gadgets 360. Vineet is a senior sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms.





