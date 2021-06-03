Review of Asus ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition: AMD’s driving force





When I first got the test unit from AMD, I was skeptical of the ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition. The frame rate offered by the Radeon RX 6800M was good, but it wasn’t decisively better than the equivalent system with Intel and Nvidia parts. I thought this gaming laptop was pretty much in the middle, with few features that set it apart from other packs.

Then Asus told me the price.

Here is Strix.

Well, the price range. According to Asus, the Strix G15 Advantage Edition is priced from $ 1,549.99 to $ 1,699.99. A regular Strix G15 and Nvidia RTX 3070 GPU with specifications close to my test unit (8 core Ryzen 9 5900HX, 16GB RAM, 300Hz 1080p screen, but 1TB storage) is $ 1,799.99, and my configuration is close to the upper limit of that range. It is assumed.

Anyway, the $ 1,699.99 Strix is ​​of great value. This model offers better performance and better battery life than you would expect from any kind of gaming laptop with an Id of hundreds of dollars. Given the flashy and enthusiastic aesthetics of Strixs, I don’t think it makes much sense as a more valuable purchase than something like the Zephyrus G15. But if you’re looking for a bold and flashy gaming laptop that goes far beyond its price class, you’re probably the target audience.

Good stuff Affordable for the performance it offers Excellent battery life Good audio 300Hz screen Bad stuff No webcam Some old ports No biometrics 4 zone RGB.

This Strix is ​​one of the first laptops announced, including AMD’s new RX 6000M series mobile GPUs, and the first laptop Ive tested. Given the price of the RTX 3070 model, it’s clear that Asus is the card that expects to be hit in the deal with the 6800M.

Some raw results: The Strix G15 averaged 252 fps on CS: GO and ran a benchmark full of dust storms and fire explosions with no visible stuttering. The system averaged 87 fps for Horizon Zero Dawn and 77 fps for Red Dead Redemption 2. Shadow of the Tomb Raider with ultra ray tracing was 69 fps and ray tracing off was 94 fps. (All games ran in native resolution with the highest possible settings). Basically, you should be able to run almost any game at a playable frame rate.

You should be able to run almost any game you need

From the results here, the RX 6800M seems to have slightly worse (but equivalent) performance than the high clock RTX 3070, but for most titles it exceeds the expectations of the low clock RTX 3070. An upgrade from last year’s Nvidia chip, it beats the Asus 2020 ROG Strix Scar 15 with the RTX 2070 Super in every game. We haven’t reviewed the Scar 3080 model yet, but the frame rates reported by other reviews are better than what I’m seeing here, but I’m seeing here Not in a remote world, scars are almost $ 1,000 higher. Also, the Asus 3080 Zephyrus is $ 1,999 and the RTX 3070 model is $ 1,849.99 (both models have a QHD screen instead of one or more 300Hz 1080p storage, but Strix outperforms performance alone.

The game also looked great on a 300Hz FHD display. Asus also says there is an option for a 165Hz QHD display. Both have a response time of 3ms. I haven’t tested that model yet, but the panels in my configuration are less color accurate and dim than the Zephyrus G15’s QHD screen. 78 percent of the Adobe RGB color gamut and 78 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. So if you like the colors popping out, or if you plan to play games outdoors, you’ll probably need a QHD display. My configuration is suitable for anyone who wants to get all the last frames with a title like CS: GO. You will see more frames on a 300Hz screen than on a 165Hz screen.

Left: Two USB-A, one audio jack. Rear: 1 power port, 1 Ethernet jack, 1 HDMI, 1 USB-C, 1 USB-A.

Part of this performance may be due to Asus cooling. Asus cooling did a decent job here. The Strix G15 has a steam chamber cooling with a new 84-blade Arc Flow fan. There is a system that is supposed to increase airflow by 5% from the previous generation Strix generation. The system works. I usually kept my CPU below 80 degrees Celsius, with some spikes up to 80 degrees Celsius. The temperature of the keyboard and palm rest is also comfortable.

Keyboard and palm rest temperatures remain comfortable

There are several different cooling profiles and I heard a lot of fan noise in the turbo profile while working both games and productivity. If you’re really adventurous, set up a manual profile with all power limits and fan speeds maximized and you’ll hear fan noise like never before. (Sure, this didn’t help much to improve the frame rate, but it was fun to try.) I’ve listened to the deck and never heard the fans in the silent profile. The bottom of the chassis burned a little on Silent’s lap, which was acceptable.

Also, the G15s speakers are loud enough to listen to game audio through the fans without any problems. Bass and percussion are fairly audible and rarely said for gaming laptop speakers. Strix comes preloaded with Dolby Access software that allows you to switch between game, movie, music, and audio profiles. The Music profile pushes vocals to the fore, but I really liked the Game and Movie profiles for my Spotify repertoire. Because the bass gets stronger.

The speaker and microphone support bidirectional AI noise cancellation. You can turn this feature on and off, or tweak its strength with the Asus Armory Crate software. Of course, the mic picked up my voice without any problems whether I turned it on or off. That said, as is often the case with many ROG products these days, the Strix G15 isn’t the best choice if you make frequent video calls because it doesn’t have a webcam.

But the real value of the Strix G15 is the battery-powered gaming experience. I could only play the game for an hour on a single charge. This is a fairly short lifespan. However, Stricks runs Red Dead Redemption 2 at a playable rate at all times, maintaining 30fps to 40fps for almost an hour, dropping to 20 seconds, about 12% higher, and staying there until death. It was. This laptop is recommended for anyone who wants to play games on battery power rather than other laptops, as they have more time to play.

Battery life was very stable

Overall the battery life was very stable. I spent an average of about two and a half hours on the Strix Scar 15 last year. I expected this AMD machine to last longer, but I was shocked by the sheer volume. Using the Strix G15 as a daily work driver, I spent an average of 9 hours and 16 minutes of continuous work and entertainment in a silent profile with a brightness of about 200 nits. This makes it one of the longest-lasting gaming laptops we’ve ever tested. It’s better than averaged on the Zephyrus G15 with the same workload, and the device sings that it praises its efficiency all year round. The Strix G15 is particularly impressive because it powers a large number of RGB LEDs (although the screen resolution is low).

The 280W adapter also consumes the Strix G15 fairly fast. The device reached 60% in 38 minutes with light use of Chrome. The bricks are pretty heavy, but Strix also supports 100W Type-C charging.

You can 3D print your own hinge cap.

In addition, the chassis has a bold and flashy look that is characteristic of Stricks. The RGB light bar is below the front edge of the deck and the keyboard has RGB lighting per key. My unit had a bright red plate on the left side of the otherwise black hinge. If red doesn’t suit your speed, you can replace it with a faceplate of another color. It’s not beautiful to everyone, but it does look.

Apart from RGB, the chassis feels good and very sturdy. The lid is made of aluminum, and the palm rest has the letters R, O, and G casually arranged for a smooth and comfortable feel.

It’s not beautiful to everyone, but it’s certainly an appearance

Choosing a port is fine, but it can be better. 1 USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C port (this is an AMD machine, not Thunderbolt), 1 HDMI port (2.0b instead of 2.1), 3 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A ports, RJ45 LAN port, And 3.5mm combination audio jack. The right side is portless, but there are many ports (including the power jack) on the back.

The ROG keyboard is part of my favorite keyboard you can get, and this is no exception, and it’s quite comfortable for travel. Volume, mic cuts, fan profile switching, Armory Crate boosts. There is a convenient dedicated key. The W, A, S, and D keys are translucent white (as opposed to the remaining caps being black), and you can see the switches below them. I personally like how it looks, but I think it’s a controversial choice. The spacebar on my unit sometimes squeaked, but that’s the only complaint.

According to Asus, the glass touchpad is smooth and spacious, 85% larger than the previous Strix touchpad. There was no palm refusal issue (this was reassuring given that the right palm was often placed on the edge). Sometimes I think I’m zooming when I’m trying to scroll, but I think it makes the cursor unstable.

According to Asus, the chassis is 7% smaller than its predecessor.

Overall, the Strix G15 Advantage Edition is an attractive package. Certainly, there is a problem. However, in the price range offered by Asus, it is unlikely that any of them will break the deal.

The question is whether you belong to the target audience. For example, if you like the flashy lights of Strixs but want the best performance, the Strix Scar 15 may be a better choice. It’s more practical if you’re looking for a more delicate and sophisticated RGB look. When choosing a port, the Alienwares M15 R4 may be more attractive. If you need a good AMD system that lasts all day long, but doesn’t need that much power, you can get all sorts of options at a low price, including the Lenovo Legion 5 and Asus Zephyrus G14.

However, if you’re looking for all this kind of bold design on AMD systems, especially for less than $ 2,000, and are willing to give up your webcam and some modern ports, the Strix G15 Advantage Edition is probably the best choice. it can. If you go much cheaper, you’re in an area where performance drops significantly. The Strix is ​​a niche purchase over the lighter, more delicate Zephyrus, but so are many good laptops. If it belongs to you, go for it.

Photographed by Monica Chin / The Verge

