Why Resident Evil Village has a long factory level





Resident Evil: Why does the village factory level feel longer than the rest of the game? There are some possible explanations.

In most cases, Resident Evil: Village is the definition of a short but engaging gaming experience. It’s clear that it’s designed for multiple playthroughs, as you can easily complete the game in less than five hours if you know what the player is doing. However, one section of the game is too long. It is the final factory area.

The Heisenberg factory is not well accepted by many and its drawbacks are certainly numerous, but its bloated length seems to be a particularly serious problem when compared to other parts of the village. Castle Dimitrescu is the second longest level in the game, but it still feels relatively good, thanks to the simple purpose of finding and escaping the four masks. All other areas in the game except the Main Village Hub can easily be completed in about an hour or two hours of gameplay. So why is the Heisenberg factory longer and bloated than this? There are several possible explanations, but the biggest ones are the confusing level design and the final level of the game. It seems that there is a request from Capcom to make it magnificent and have a sense of scale.

The Heisenberg factory is, of course, already the longest area in the game, but for many fan playthroughs, its length is very likely to be artificially extended by disrupting level design. The factory has multiple areas, and outside some impressive sets, many of the rooms and corridors are very similar, making it easy for players to get lost. Also, lighting is poor in many places. Enough, the player is repeatedly forced to return to a particular room. Part of this is certainly by design (insufficient lighting effectively increases tension at some points, providing some of Village’s horrifying moments), but more than the player needs. It also creates a frustrating final level that forces you to spend a lot of time on. Thanks to the maze-like structure.

Heisenberg factory feels much longer than in other areas RE: Village area

Perhaps the maze-like features of the factory part of Resident Evil Village are by design. The village has some really exaggerated moments and the adventure is a fuss.

The ridiculous exaggerated boss battle with Heisenberg is the most obvious example of this, and while it may work to some extent in that respect, the formula is not very effective at the factory level itself. The factory is huge, while Making the final area of ​​the game the longest and most challenging in is not necessarily a bad thing. The factory feels artificially packed in many ways, and the remaining slim nature of the game is a hindrance to making Capcom the longest and most painstaking place to pass through this area. Looks like it did.

Resident Evil: Village is a great game, but it loses so much momentum in the last act that it feels great, not for it, despite the last area. There are many flaws, but one of the most obvious and significant flaws is unnecessarily long execution times.

