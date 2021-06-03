Far fewer than one in 20 workers have “useless” jobs than previously thought





Researchers at the University of Cambridge and the University of Birmingham claim that many workers are engaged in jobs that they perceive to be useless and of no social value, the so-called “ridiculous work theory.” Claims to have some serious flaws.

Even so, scholars writing in work, employment, and society praise their advocate, American anthropologist David Graeber, who died in September 2020.

Graber initially proposed in his 2013 essay “Democracy Project” the concept of “ridiculous work” that even those who do it consider it worthless. He extends this theory further in his 2018 book, Stupid Jobs: Theory, looking at possible reasons why such jobs exist.

The jobs Graeber describes as bullshit (BS) jobs range from doormen and receptionists to lobbyists and public relations professionals, as well as legal professionals, especially corporate lawyers and legal consultants.

Dr. Magdalena Sophia of the University of Cambridge and What Works Center for Wellbeing said: Graber’s work may explain why many people can sympathize with his explanation. However, his theory is not based on reliable empirical data. Even if he presents some propositions, they are all verifiable. “

To test Graeber’s proposal, researchers turned to the 2005-2015 European Working Conditions Survey (EWCS) to find out why respondents said they were “little useful” or “totally useless.” Did. The 2005, 2010, and 2015 surveys collected measurements of objective data on work usefulness, worker well-being, and work quality. The number of respondents increased from more than 21,000 in 2005 to about 30,000 in 2015.

According to Graeber, somewhere between 20% and 50% of employees, perhaps 60%, are employed in BS jobs. However, the EWCS found that only 4.8% of EU workers said they did not feel they were doing a profitable job. This figure was slightly higher in the UK and Ireland, but still only 5.6% of workers.

Graber also argued that the number of BS jobs “has increased rapidly in recent years,” despite not providing empirical evidence. Researchers have found no evidence to support this speculation. In fact, the percentage of people in BS jobs dropped from 7.8% in 2005 to just 4.8% in 2015, which is the exact opposite of Graber’s prediction.

His next hypothesis is that BS jobs are concentrated in specific professions such as finance, law, administration and marketing, and are rarely included in other professions such as those related to public services and manual labor. It was that. “Many service workers hate their jobs, but even those who do do realize that what they do makes some meaningful difference to the world … [Whereas] I can only think that a salaryman who secretly believes he is doing a random job actually believes in this, “he wrote.

When researchers ranked professions by the percentage of people who rated their work as useless or completely useless, the majority of workers found that there were professions that they found their job useless. No evidence was found.

The authors generally consider themselves to be beneficial jobs for workers in some professions, such as teachers and nurses, but salespeople have helped their jobs above average. We found that (7.7%) evaluated it as not. Even so, most of the results are inconsistent with Graeber’s claim. For example, legal and administrative professionals are all low in this ranking, and jobs that Graeber rates as examples of important non-BS jobs, such as garbage collection (9.7%) and cleaners and helpers (8.1%). ) Etc. are high. This scale.

However, not everything Graber suggested was wrong. For example, he argued that BS work is a form of “mental violence” that causes anxiety, depression, and misery among workers. We have found strong evidence with psychological well-being, but there is a correlation, not necessarily a causal relationship. In the UK in 2015, workers who felt their jobs were useless scored significantly lower on World Health Organization benefits indicators than those who felt they were doing a useful job (on average). It was 49.3 and 64.5). There were similar gaps in other EU countries.

Dr. Alex Wood of the University of Birmingham said: To a greater or lesser extent, as in any country we have examined, one of his most important proposals that BS work is a form of “mental violence” is supported by data. It seems. “

Absolutely, what leads to this feeling, given that quite a few people don’t find their work useful? The team is respected and encouraged by management. Individuals who feel are less likely to report that their work is useless. Conversely, when employees experience managerial positions that are rude, inefficient, or poor at giving feedback, they are less likely to perceive their work as beneficial.

Similarly, those who find their work useful tend to be able to put their ideas to work, and a key factor in feeling that a job provides the ability to make the most of your skills is It was correlated with the perception of usefulness. There was a clear relationship between the degree to which people felt they had enough time to do their job well and the assessment of the usefulness of the job, and the job was useful. It was suggested that one of the reasons for feeling absent was the pace of continuing work. Work and influence your potential and your ability to realize your abilities. Other factors associated with finding a job worthwhile include support from managers and colleagues, and the ability to influence important decisions and organizational direction.

“Data doesn’t always support David Graeber’s claim, but his insightful and imaginative work raises awareness of the harm of useless work,” said Brendan Berchel, a professor at the University of Cambridge. He played an important role in. He may have been off the mark. In terms of how common BS jobs are, but he puts people’s attitudes towards work into their psychological health. The connection was right. This is something that employers and society as a whole should take seriously.

“The most important thing is that in order for an employee to appreciate and benefit from his or her work, he or she needs to be respected and valued.”

A family study in Houston reveals unequal impacts on pandemic wages and employment. More information: Magdalena Soffia et al, Alienation Is Not'Bullshit': An Empirical Critique of Graeber's Theory of the BS Jobs, Work, Employment and Society (2021). DOI: 10.1177/09500170211015067

Quote: 1 in 20 workers have “useless” jobs (3 June 2021) 3rd June 2021 https://phys.org/news/2021-06-workers Thoughts taken from -useless-jobs-previously-.html



