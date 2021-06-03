Electric Standing Desk hits record low of $ 175 on Amazon’s one-day big sale – BGR





A high quality electric standing desk will be one of the things that is well worth the associated expense for most desk workers. These great gadgets usually cost hundreds to thousands of dollars, but they’re definitely worth it because of their undeniable health benefits. The results of our research show that sitting all day every day has the worst health consequences. So it’s very important for someone sitting at a desk to divide the day by spending time on their feet, even if they stand up and spend a lot of money on the desk.

Need a top-notch electric standing desk without spending more than $ 500? please do not worry. We are covering you. Amazon is currently offering a large sale at its popular Flexispot electric standing desk, starting at just $ 174.99 if you only need an electric frame. That’s right … $ 174.99! This is arguably the lowest price ever for our favorite standing desk version. And if you need the very popular FlexiSpot electric standing desk, which usually costs $ 300, you can buy it today for $ 203.99. It includes all the features you need, including one-touch height adjustment and four different memory slots. This is really incredible value, but the time to take advantage of it is probably not that long.

Due to the pandemic, many people who are accustomed to working in the office are now working from home. In addition, businesses are beginning to learn that as much work is done when operating remotely, just as when people are gathered in the office. Now that companies understand how much money they can save, the tendency to work from home will become more and more common.

Did you just start working from home during the pandemic? Instead, even if you’ve been doing the job for years, you should definitely consider introducing a standing desk instead of sitting all the time. After all, everyone knows the results of studies that show how bad sitting all day is for your health. The problem, of course, is that choosing a standing desk is much harder than it looks. The most affordable options are often desktop desk risers and manual standing desks, but operating them can be painful. I once turned myself off while adjusting the desktop riser. Second, there is a standing desk with an electric motor that is easy to adjust, but it can be expensive.

That’s true unless you get it now during Amazon’s huge Flexispot sale.

Flexispot’s EC9B Electric Standing Desk is a sleek, stylish and top-class model. More importantly, it has a smooth electric motor and a nicely sturdy construction. In other words, you can adjust from sitting to standing with the push of a button, and the height can be adjusted in seconds. This model typically costs $ 300 a day, but the price is fair or better. But thanks to Amazon’s big one-day sale, it’s now available for $ 203.99.

Or, if you need a slightly more advanced option with three different memory slots for one-touch operation, the black or white Flexispot EN1 electric standing desk, which was a bestseller on Black Friday last year, is instead just $ 244.99. It is sold at. $ 350. This is higher than Black Friday’s price and is Amazon’s lowest price ever.

With this Gold Box deal, you can buy Amazon’s full FlexiSpot sale here. It includes a standing desk converter that sits on top of a regular desk. It’s a great option if you want to keep your expenses as low as possible, but Flexispot’s regular electric model is definitely recommended.

Flexispot Quick Install Standing Desk EC9 Electric Height Adjustable Desk Computer Laptop 48 x… List Price: $ 299.99 Price: $ 203.99 Save: $ 96.00 (32%) Available on Amazon, BGR May Receive Fees Buy Now Flexispot EN1 Large Electric Stand-up Desk Computer Workstation 55 x 28-inch Integrated Desk… List Price: $ 349.99 Price: $ 244.99 Savings: $ 105.00 (30%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a fee Buy Now FLEXISPOT EN1B-R5528B Electric Height Adjustable Desk, 55 x 28 inch, Home Office Sit Stand Up… List Price: $ 349.99 Price: $ 244.99 Savings: $ 105.00 (30%) Available on Amazon, BGR may receive a fee Buy Now: $ 349.99 Price : $ 244.99 Discount: $ 105.00 (30%) Available on Amazon, BGR May Receive Commissions Buy Now Flexispot L-shaped Electric Standing Desk Height Adjustable Desk 55 Inch Electric Table Stand Desk… Price: $ 469.99 Price : $ 328.99 Bargain: $ 141.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a fee Buy Now

